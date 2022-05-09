ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Serious motorcycle injury collision East Grant Road and North Alvernon way closed

By Corey Salmon
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10rHu8_0fXGvoQo00

The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle.

Officers say to avoid East Grant Road and North Alvernon Way as detectives proceed with their investigation.

As more information comes in we will keep this article updated.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 6

Related
KOLD-TV

Police investigate homicide on Prince Road near Stone Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have closed a portion of Prince Road near Prince Elementary School while they investigate a homicide with one adult victim. Police said the incident, which was reported to police as a shooting, happened in the 100 block of East Prince Road early Wednesday morning, May 11.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Two pedestrians hit at Grant, Oracle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two pedestrians were hit near Grant and Oracle roads in Tucson on Thursday, May 12. The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrians suffered serious injuries. According to video from the scene, a Sun Van vehicle ran into a bus stop, which was destroyed in...
TUCSON, AZ
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Evander Aaron Nelson dead after being struck by a vehicle at Santa Rita Park in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

28-year-old Evander Aaron Nelson dead after being struck by a vehicle at Santa Rita Park in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Evander Aaron Nelson as the man who lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle last week at Santa Rita Park in Tucson. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place near the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Fourth Avenue [...]
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for four armed robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for four suspects in an armed robbery that happened in Pima County last month. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the four robbed the AM/PM located at 2891 W. Valencia Road early in the morning on April 18. One of...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
fox10phoenix.com

Man, woman stabbed after altercation in Phoenix: fire department

PHOENIX - A man and a woman were hospitalized following a stabbing overnight in Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department said the stabbing happened after an altercation near 10th Street and Indian School Road. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time. The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku#Firetv#Appletv#Twitter
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Tucson police arrest suspect in shooting near Houghton, Escalante roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police say one man was arrested and another is in the hospital after a shooting on Tucson’s southeast side late on Wednesday, May 11. Police said 20-year-old Aiden Huggins was booked into Pima County Jail on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault temporary substantial injury charges.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Man caught trespassing at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police detained a man after he allegedly scaled a fence to get into the Reid Park Zoo on Thursday, May 12. Staff who saw it happen called police and led him out of the zoo, where police escorted him off the property. Authorities...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
KOLD-TV

One killed in Sierra Vista crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after, authorities said, the car they were driving crashed through a wall in Sierra Vista on Tuesday, May 10. Serra Vista police told Sierra Vista News Network’s Mariah Montano they were called shortly before 1:45 p.m. to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Via Lantana and Kachina Trail.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy