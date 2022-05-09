ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii men’s volleyball holds welcome back celebration on UH-Manoa campus

By Christian Shimabuku
 5 days ago
On Sunday, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team received a hero’s welcome for the second year in a row.

Less than 24 hours after winning the 2022 NCAA championship game over Long Beach State, the Rainbow Warriors arrived safely from their early Sunday flight back to Oahu.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hundreds of fans welcomed the ‘Bows upon their arrival back to campus, sharing in the victory for the second consecutive year.

The Rainbow Warriors have more planned public appearances throughout the weeks ahead.

As for the 2023 edition of the Rainbow Warrior men’s volleyball team, the future looks promising. Not a single player who appeared in Saturday’s national championship match is a senior, meaning every player fans saw take the court will be eligible to come back next season.

The ‘Bows will open their 2023 season at the Stan Sheriff Center next January against Ball State, where another NCAA championship banner will get raised.

Stay with KHON2 on air and online for continuing coverage.

