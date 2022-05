BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A West Palm Beach mother who suffered a medical emergency in Boynton Beach as she was driving her car in mid-day traffic speaks to CBS12 News. Fortunately, her co-worker happened to be driving next to her at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Woolbright on May 5, and quickly realized something wasn’t right.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO