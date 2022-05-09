ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

Newark wins in overtime; Victor cruises to victory

By Carl Jones
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xif33_0fXGv5zU00

Victor 14, Penfield 4

The Blue Devils dominated from start to finish to move to 13-0 on the season. Penfield’s Mark Henderson scored the first goal of the game just 90 seconds into the contest.

From there, Victor would score five goals unanswered to hold a 5-1 lead after the first quarter. The Blue Devils would continue to roll in the second quarter taking 9-3 lead into halftime.

Victor kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second half holding Penfield to just one goal in the last 24 minutes of play.

Pax Marshall led the way for the Blue Devils with six goals and an assist. Thomas Gravino did his part with three goals and five assists while Sam Gotham pitched in three scores as well.

Victor will hit the road and face Schroeder for their next game on Thursday, May 12th. Penfield dropped to 7-6 and will travel to Canandaigua on Friday, May 13th.

Newark 11, East United-Eastridge 10 Final/OT

In a back and forth game, Newark held on to defeat East United-Eastridge 11-10 in overtime.

Preston Steve finished with four goals and three assists on the day to lead the Reds. His teammate, Tyler Deline, was right behind him with three goals.

Kenneth Edwards led all scorers with five goals while Jahmere James tallied two goals and an assist.

Newark (6-4) will hit the road and take on Bloomfield-Honeoye on Tuesday, May 8th. East United-Eastridge will host Churchville-Chili the same evening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

