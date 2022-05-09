Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Officially doubtful for Game 4

For all of the doom and gloom surrounding the Utah Jazz since their first-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks, it's worth noting that this is still a team with two All-Stars in their 20s that has won 67 percent of its regular-season games over the past three seasons. This is a flawed roster, and one that probably should be shaken up, but there are far worse places to be. Utah can credibly talk itself into retooling this offseason around Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and perhaps plugging some of the defensive holes that have knocked them out of the past two postseasons.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO