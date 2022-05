BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man now has a piece of him that was missing, back. He and his stolen dog reunited Thursday after 5 long years. When Barney Lattimore lost his dog, Ginger, he says he felt distraught. “When I found out she was gone, it was just like pain, it was like when one of your children went missing,” he says.

BELOIT, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO