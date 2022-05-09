ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood assembly candidate non-committal to addressing district’s financial woes

By 2UrbanGirls
2urbangirls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD – A small group of residents gathered in front of the Inglewood Unified School District’s administrative office to demand County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres rescind her decision to close Warren Lane Elementary School. Dr. Torres continues to put out weekly communications reaffirming her decision to close...

beverlypress.com

City offers relief on unpaid bills

The Los Angeles City Council approved a program on May 6 that will pay for a portion of trash pick-up debt for qualifying low-income Angelenos who were unable to pay bills in 2020-21 as a result of the pandemic. “Although we are in a much better place now as a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Planning Commissioner uses position to police neighbors

INGLEWOOD – Inglewood Planning Commissioner Larry Springs presented himself to the City Council to ask for police assistance in towing his neighbors cars. Springs and another resident who live on 5th Ave close to Arbor Vitae, appeared at the council meeting to complain about a “party house” at 9512 5th Ave.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Newsom proposes $400 checks to help with inflation, says minimum wage will rise to $15.50 in 2023

(KSEE/KGPE) — An $18.1 billion package to help reduce the impact of inflation on California residents was put forward by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday. The proposal includes tax refunds to eligible vehicle owners, rental assistance, and money for hospital and nursing staff. Newsom also announced that California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Compton Unified Breaks Ground on new $200 million Compton High School

Satra Zurita, Vice President, Compton School Board. Compton – The phrase that has rung loud and clear over the years by Compton School Board Vice-President Satra Zurita, turned into a chant that resonated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the New Compton High School slated to open in 2025. The...
COMPTON, CA
pasadenanow.com

Rent Control Advocates Take Victory Lap

With 15,101 valid signatures from Pasadena voters, the Pasadena Rent Control campaign’s initiative officially qualifies for the midterm election this fall. The LA County Registrar confirmed that the number of valid signatures collected exceeds the minimum threshold needed to secure a place on the ballot. In a statement released...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

LOGAN Temple Continues its Legacy by Building Housing for A Bright Future

SAN DIEGO – When Virgil Ward was appointed as the new Pastor of Logan Temple AME Zion Church in September of 2018, he made it his mission to ensure that the historical church would find new ways to serve its local community. Now, Pastor Ward is fulfilling his charge to God and his denomination by building housing for the people.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Pico Union residents say street vendors blocking sidewalks, dumping trash in their neighborhood

Pico Union residents are fed up with street vendors they say routinely block sidewalks, leave trash behind, and create a hazardous environment for the entire neighborhood.The Pico Union Neighborhood Council is calling on City Attorney Mike Feuer to step in and help them with the problem, which regularly takes place on 11th, 12th, New Hampshire, and Berendo streets. "It's causing rats and cockroaches," Pico Union resident Kathlyn Chavez said. "You know we didn't have that problem. Now we're seeing rats and cockroaches, and it's just disgusting, you know?" Residents in the area say the street vendors block sidewalks, forcing people to walk on the street as cars speed by. Vendors also double park on the streets regularly, blocking access to driveways and other parking lots, and dump their trash and oil in the streets, according to residents.The vendors say they're just trying to make a living.The Los Angeles Department of Sanitation has launched an assessment of the situation and will conduct sewer and storm drain cleaning as part of its beautification project.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside County goes all in on fixing its homeless problem

The county has released a 76-page plan that spells out how it will approach reducing its homeless population during next five years. Two years in the making, county officials are starting to put the plan in place. Riverside County has adopted a comprehensive five-year report designed to reduce its homeless...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

California Prisons hosting recruitment event June 4 at AVC

LANCASTER – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be hosting a recruitment event next month at Antelope Valley College in Lancaster as part of an effort to hire a diverse group of correctional officers over the next year, the agency announced. “We are looking for people...
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Residents urged to avoid swimming, surfing at some LA County beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday issued an ocean water warning for multiple beaches in the county.Public Health urged residents to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the water at the following beaches:Santa Monica Pier in Santa MonicaMother's Beach in Marina Del ReyCastlerock Storm Drain at Topanga Canyon BeachThe warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.A map of impacted locations and more information PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
southpasadena.net

New Cal/OSHA Standards for the Workplace Effective May 6, 2022￼

Cal/OSHA Approves Third Revision to COVID-19 ETS effective May 6, 2022:. As COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed in California and the Los Angeles county mask mandates have been lifted, Cal/OSHA has updated its Emergency Temporary Standards (ETS). The new ETS, which took effect on May 6, 2022, reflect a general loosening of restrictions without lifting them completely. The new ETS will remain in effect through the end of the year.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

The video Karen Bass doesn’t want you to see

LOS ANGELES – The Karen Bass campaign for mayor is sending out ‘cease and desist’ letters to area news stations about a video released by the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) the union that represents the rank and file members of LAPD. The video discusses her Congressional voting record, which includes voting in favor of millions of dollars in research funding for universities across the country, including USC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

4th top official accuses LA Sheriff Villanueva of coverup

LOS ANGELES - A fourth high-ranking official is set to file a lawsuit against LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, accusing him of a coverup in connection with the leaked jail video showing a deputy with his department kneeling on a handcuffed inmate's head. The claimant, former Captain Angela Walton, alleges...
LOS ANGELES, CA

