ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MTA bus rear, center doors will no longer automatically open for passenger exit as part of plan to combat fare evasion

By Greg Mocker, Aliza Chasan, Kiran Dhillon
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5EL7_0fXGuhMM00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bus passengers may want to re-evaluate their seat choices.

Drivers will not be allowed to automatically open rear and center doors on buses in an attempt to stop fare evaders, an MTA spokesperson said. A memo on the policy was sent out to bus operators on Friday.

Potential fare beaters would need to head to the front of the bus to board. Riders already on the bus can manually activate the rear and center doors for exiting.

Low ridership could lead to higher-than-expected MTA fare hikes: comptroller

“The policy is intended to continue to offer customers easy exits while deterring fare evasion by reducing the time that rear doors are open while no one is exiting on local bus routes,” MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

Select Bus Service is exempted from the memo. Rear-door boarding is allowed and encouraged on SBS buses.

Around one-third of bus riders aren’t paying to ride, per the MTA. The agency in late April pledged to crack down on fare evasion .

The fare payment area on buses is currently located by the front door. As the OMNY payment system is implemented, officials said all-door boarding with fares accepted at all doors will become a feature of the bus system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 69

Cheryl Miller
5d ago

this is going to put our MTA workers in danger. There are those people who will take out their frustration on the drivers. our streets ARE DANGEROUS not a good idea

Reply(5)
38
The DownVoter
4d ago

This is just gonna make it worse. Riders will be able to manually open the door from the inside so that means as the rider is exiting, people will just come right in...What am I supposed to do? Tell them no you can't get on so I can get shot??

Reply
16
Chaim Brooks
4d ago

Expect bus drivers get into a dispute with fare beaters who hop onto the bus without paying fare and cause the bus driver to stop driving until they pay the fare thus inconvenience customers already on the bus trying to reach their destination.

Reply
7
Related
nycinsiderguide.com

Taking the Stress out of NYC Group Transportation | New York Charter Bus

Taking the Stress out of NYC Group Transportation. Tired of flagging down taxis? Don’t feel like deciphering public transportation routes? Sick of your straggler group members ending up lost? We feel your pain. Traveling through New York City with a large group can be a hassle. The dazzling lights, bustling streets, and occasional celebrity sightings create the perfect storm for a frenzy of excited group members dashing around from one street corner to the next, when all you wanted to do was enjoy a simple trip to the Met with your group.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Administration reduces budget this year for BQE repairs

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — As beautiful as the sights are along the Brooklyn Promenade, there’s a darker side to the underside of the structure and roadbeds. Two years ago, the previous administration began a public process to consider designs for a new structure for the area known as the cantilever. It travels from the Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
PIX11

What’s in store for Penn Station, surrounding area?

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Construction is in full swing around Penn Station, both above and below ground. There are also questions about the the financing of the state’s big development project in the area. New York City’s Independent Budget Office issued a report this month and wants details on the project’s cost and who will […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

LIRR announces train schedule changes starting May 23

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Long Island Rail Road riders will want to double-check their train schedule for some changes going into effect later in May. The LIRR announced changes to some train schedules starting Monday, May 23. Some peak and off-peak train schedules have been adjusted to allow crews to complete work on the Main […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fare Evasion#Fares#Local Bus#Select Bus Service#Omny#Nexstar Media Inc
Gothamist.com

NY Attorney General James sues school bus companies for 'idling'

New York Attorney General Letitia James unveiled a lawsuit Thursday against three bus companies contracted by the New York City Department of Education accusing them of illegally idling at schools, bus yards and homes. The attorney general alleged that over the past three academic years, several school buses, owned and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC bus driver attacked after refusing to make unscheduled stop

NEW YORK - A couple who apparently were upset they couldn't get on a bus in between stops brutally attacked the driver. It happened on a bus in the Bronx last Thursday. New York City Police Department officials say that the man and woman approached a BX18 bus that was between stops at about 4 p.m. in Mount Eden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
MTA
Queens Post

DOE Ousts Popular School Superintendent, Western Queens Officials and Parents Outraged

The Department of Education has dumped Dr. Philip Composto, the longtime superintendent of school district 30, and elected officials and parents are up in arms. Several elected officials have penned a letter to Schools Chancellor David Banks and Mayor Eric Adams calling for Composto to be reinstated. An online petition was formed by parents today that has generated more than 1,750 signatures that is also calling for the DOE to reconsider its decision.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Bronx woman begs for help as rats invade her NYCHA apartment

At Marble Houses in the Bronx, one resident says she has been dealing with a rat infestation for weeks, leaving her afraid to be in her own home. Chantelle Sullivan lives in this NYCHA complex with her two children, and right as News 12's team entered the apartment, a rat came out of hiding to greet everyone.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Only 1 Brooklyn Hospital Earns ‘A’ In 2022 Safety Grades: What To Know

The nonprofit group Leapfrog released a new round of hospital safety grades. Here’s how hospitals in Brooklyn fared (hint: not well). The nonprofit group Leapfrog released a new round of hospital safety grades. Here’s how hospitals in Brooklyn fared. (Skyla Luckey/Patch) BROOKLYN, NY — Only one hospital in Brooklyn […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Video: Suspect drags victim through Times Square subway station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Surveillance video from the NYPD shows a victim being dragged across the mezzanine of the Times Square-42nd Street subway station the evening of May 9. Police said four suspects are responsible for the attack. The 26-year-old man was in the station about 6:15 p.m. when he was approached by a group […]
PIX11

PIX11

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy