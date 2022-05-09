ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amy Schumer reveals the sexually-charged joke that The Academy wouldn't let her say at the Oscars

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Just weeks after hosting the Oscars, Amy Schumer is revealing the one joke The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wouldn't let her say.

The 40-year-old comedienne performed at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in Los Angeles where she revealed a sexually-charged joke that worked in a number of Oscar-nominated films.

This is actually the second joke that the Academy wouldn't let her tell, revealing last month that an Alec Baldwin joke was not to be told during her monologue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enuMa_0fXGuUpn00
Joke: Just weeks after hosting the Oscars, Amy Schumer is revealing the one joke The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences wouldn't let her say
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTV8o_0fXGuUpn00
Oscars: This is actually the second joke that the Academy wouldn't let her tell, revealing last month that an Alec Baldwin joke was not to be told during her monologue

Schumer was performing in Los Angeles on Friday, clad in a white top and a black knee-length skirt and heels when she told the joke the Academy wouldn't allow.

'This was a bit that the Oscars did say no, I couldn't say, and I loved it, so, OK, here it is, I don't know why they said no,' Schumer said to the crowd.

'So my husband was going down on me,' she began, as the audience immediately laughed at the bit.

Performance: Schumer was performing in Los Angeles on Friday, clad in a white top and a black knee-length skirt and heels when she told the joke the Academy wouldn't allow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4K0x_0fXGuUpn00
Going down: 'So my husband was going down on me,' she began, as the audience immediately laughed at the bit

'Or as he calls it, Squid Game. So, he's in my Nightmare Alley, my House of Gucci, and I say, C'mon C'Mon,' she adds, referencing the Oscar-nominated movies.

'He goes tick... tick... BOOM! He Belfast, I say get off my Dune, and that's how our son was born,' she concluded.

She added, 'What do you think?' as the crowd applauded, adding, 'Could you believe they said no to that? Can you even believe it?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yb0P4_0fXGuUpn00
Joke: 'Or as he calls it, Squid Game. So, he's in my Nightmare Alley, my House of Gucci, and I say, C'mon C'Mon,' she adds, referencing the Oscar-nominated movies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9sN5_0fXGuUpn00
Believe it: She added, 'What do you think?' as the crowd applauded, adding, 'Could you believe they said no to that? Can you even believe it?'

The joke comes just weeks after she set the record straight about another joke she claimed in a Las Vegas performance that her lawyer told her not to say.

'Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie, more like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,' Schumer said in Vegas, referencing the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie Rust.

She also added jokes about Joe Rogan and James Franco before adding, 'I wasn't allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [clock] someone,' referencing Will Smith's now-infamous slap of Chris Rock.

Record: The joke comes just weeks after she set the record straight about another joke she claimed in a Las Vegas performance that her lawyer told her not to say

Schumer set the record straight on Instagram days later, revealing, 'I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar's [sic]. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out.'

'Link in bio for tickets to my shows. I'm touring august through the holidays!' she added on Instagram.

Just a day after telling that joke, Schumer also revealed that she had to cancel her Saturday performance at the festival because she tested positive for COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Al2xT_0fXGuUpn00
Never: Schumer set the record straight on Instagram days later, revealing, 'I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar's [sic]. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GjBF1_0fXGuUpn00
Positive: Just a day after telling that joke, Schumer also revealed that she had to cancel her Saturday performance at the festival because she tested positive for COVID-19

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit

When co-hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer wasn’t afraid to take aim with her jokes, particularly ones directed at Leonardo DiCaprio, King Richard and Kirsten Dunst. However, Schumer confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was to come and approved them ahead of time. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer explained that she reached out to those she was set to make a joke about including DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, and Will Smith to make sure they were comfortable with them.More from The Hollywood ReporterMary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Will Smith
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Chris Rock
Person
James Franco
ohmymag.co.uk

Willow Smith confesses that her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, ignored her mental disorders for years

The last couple of months have been very hard for the Smith family. Although one of the most powerful and renowned families in Hollywood, they have been facing extreme criticism and judgement from the public after the infamous Oscar slap incident. Jada Pinkett’s internet series, Red Table Talk, has also been under extreme scrutiny, so it was no surprise when the fans caught the wind of Willow’s past mental health struggles and her mother’s role in them.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Art#Squid Game#House
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s 3 Kids Bring Her Flowers To Talk Show Ahead Of Mother’s Day: Family Photo

“Bring your chickens to work day!” Kelly Ripa captioned the photo she posted to Instagram on Friday (May 6). In the pic, Kelly, 51, poses alongside her and Mark Consuelos’ three kids: Joaquin Consuelos, 19, Lola Consuelos, 20, and 24-year-old Michael Consuelos. The three “chickens” had brought their mother hen a bouquet, which could be part of “Bring Your Kids To Work Day” or that Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday. Either way, Kelly obviously appreciated the gesture from her family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
EW.com

Country music legend Naomi Judd's cause of death revealed as suicide: report

Naomi Judd's cause of death has come to light. The Grammy-winning country star, known for her work as one half of the mother-daughter duo the Judds, died by suicide Saturday at 76, after struggling with mental illness for much of her life, according to PEOPLE. Multiple sources reportedly confirmed the news.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

After Stephen Colbert Jokes About James Corden Returning To Doctor Who, Fans Are Pondering The Idea

James Corden is officially stepping down as host of The Late Late Show in 2023 and will return to the UK after years of entertaining fans by singing with celebrities in cars (but not driving) and making the occasional film appearance. Though his time on late-night network television is over, it’s fair to say that his career will continue in some way. Stephen Colbert recently joked that he’ll head back to Doctor Who and, now, fans are pondering the idea.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

358K+
Followers
37K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy