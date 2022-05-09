Buffalo man dies in fatal crash in Erie County
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man died as a result of a fatal car crash on Saturday. New York State Police said Benjamin S. Wence, 44, of Buffalo, died after his vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer.
Officials said, at about 1:27 a.m., State Police responded to reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lane on I-90 in Hamburg. While driving behind the vehicle, Troopers attempted a traffic stop by activating their emergency lights, but the driver failed to comply.
Troopers continued to follow the vehicle by entering a u-turn and crossed over to the westbound lanes in their attempt to get the driver to stop. Troopers pursued the vehicle for several miles until the vehicle crashed head-on into the tractor-trailer in Evans they said.
Wence was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the tractor-trailer driver suffered a minor injury.
State Police has notified the NYS Attorney General's Office. The investigation is ongoing.
