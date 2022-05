Joe Girardi ejected in Phillies' loss to Mariners after blown call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies fell behind in the first inning Tuesday in Seattle and Joe Girardi's night didn't last much longer. The Phils' manager was ejected in the second arguing a call at first base in a 5-4 loss to the Mariners that featured four Phillies errors.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO