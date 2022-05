On Thursday, Lucy Westlake made history by becoming the youngest American woman to summit Mt. Everest. At 18 years old, Westlake, of the Chicago-area city of Naperville, climbed the 29,031.7 foot-tall mountain over the course of 26 days. She has been climbing since she was 7 years old, and she will be walking in her high school graduation in fewer than two weeks. On Friday morning, Westlake spoke with TODAY about her impressive feat.

