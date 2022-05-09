ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

GOP Backs Klarides for U.S. Senate, Dems Endorse Gov. Lamont

By Susan Haigh
NBC Connecticut
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut Republicans endorsed former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a moderate on social issues, to challenge two-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November. But she will still face a primary in August after two social conservatives received enough delegate support on Saturday. About 50 miles away, Connecticut...

Governor Urged to Veto 'Unconstitutional' Employer Gag Order

CBIA and over 50 businesses and organizations are calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to veto legislation widely regarded as an unconstitutional attempt to restrict workplace communications and an infringement on employer free speech rights. In a May 2 letter to Lamont, employers and business groups called SB 163 "an unnecessary...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT selects new top prosecutor after scandal, retirement

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Veteran prosecutor Patrick Griffin has been named Connecticut’s new chief state’s attorney. Griffin, who has been the top prosecutor in the New Haven area for the past six years, was appointed by a unanimous vote of the state Criminal Justice Commission on Thursday. He vowed to repair the office’s reputation after […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Wolcott, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Madison, CT
i95 ROCK

CT Tax Commissioner Mark Boughton Announces New Income Tax-Deduction Beginning Next Year

Mark Boughton is the former Mayor of the City of Danbury, and the current Commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services for the State of CT. Boughton is a long-time friend of the Ethan and Lou Show on I-95, so when he wants to make an important announcement, he calls us. This was happy news coming from the state, in the form of tax cuts, here is what he told us on Thursday (5/12/22):
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Fired Connecticut health commissioner alleges discrimination

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut health commissioner who was fired in the first weeks of the pandemic has filed a lawsuit against the state, accusing the governor of discriminating against her, a Black woman, by putting several white people in charge of the crisis response. Renee Coleman-Mitchell says in her a federal court […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Person
Laura Devlin
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Bob Stefanowski
theorangetimes.com

We’re Living With The Legacy Of School Segregation In Connecticut

There is nothing most parents would not do for their child. Most people have heard the phrase “mama bear” or “helicopter parent.” We can imagine ourselves taking a bullet for our child, shoving them out of the path of a speeding car and moving mountains if need be. We do so because deep love abounds when it comes to our children. We wish good health, happiness and security for them.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

CDC Lists 6 CT Counties in High COVID-19 Level Category

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed six of Connecticut’s eight counties as being in the high level for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health. Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties are in the high category. Only Fairfield and New...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Up to 12.39%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is now over 12 percent. The governor’s office said Tuesday that the state’s positivity rate is 12.39%, up from 11.3%.on Monday. Over the last seven days, there have been 8,741 positive cases out of 70,577 tests, and an additional 80 people...
CONNECTICUT STATE
#State Senate#U S#Gop#Dems Endorse#Republicans#House#Democratic#Democrats#The U S Senate
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate Exceeds 13%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is now over 13%. The average percentage of positive tests has steadily risen over the past few days. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 12.39% and the day before that, it was at 11.3%. Over the last seven days, 55 more people have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

The Trouble With Connecticut Unions

As a state we have many dilemmas. One of which for decades the State has underfunded the pension liability. Because of organized labor the State spends too much money and promises future spending significantly beyond what taxpayers are capable of paying for. A good example of this is the recent contract negotiated by the Lamont Administration. We are redistributing more tax dollars from those who pay taxes to unions with little in return. Cataclysmically, we are bound by the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) agreement which written into the State Constitution protects State pensions and healthcare plans with minimal contribution for the employee. It also prevents layoffs through 2027. There is nothing more dangerous to the public than giving hired servants of the state the ability to dictate to government wages, hours, and conditions for which they will conduct essential services vital to the safety, welfare, and security of taxpayers. Worse, giving organized labor the ability politically to influence, legislative, executive, and judicial decisions. The result has been elected representatives sharing with union leaders the power to determine wages, benefits, working conditions, work rules, and productivity. We are a blue state where we allow individuals with direct ties to labor not only to run for elected office but to sit on or chair major committees that formulate labor policy which benefits organized labor. In return what we get for it are excessive taxes, more regulation, more fees, and fewer services.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Stratford Mayor Votes Against Sale of Sikorsky Airport

Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick said she's against the sale of Sikorsky Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA), saying the airport is situated entirely within the territorial boundaries of Stratford. Earlier this month, the City of Bridgeport Airport Commission authorized the sale of the airport to CAA for $10 million.
STRATFORD, CT
CBS New York

CT abortion bill aims to protect patients and providers

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is set to sign reproductive rights legislation into law Tuesday. The bill expands abortion access in the state. It also protects medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut who may be traveling from other states that have outlawed abortion. It will be the first law in the country that offers this protection. The legislation comes after the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may overturn the law legalizing abortion. The bill signing ceremony gets underway at 10 a.m. Tuesday. 
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Lamont signs $24.2B state budget

While the plan cuts taxes by an estimated $600 million and dedicates more money to some popular initiatives, including a major mental health care initiative, only two Republicans in the House and Senate voted for the deal negotiated between Lamont and Democratic leaders of the General Assembly.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Gears Up for Cannabis Home Delivery

Imagine placing an order and having it delivered right to your front door: an order for cannabis. That is something that will be a reality in Connecticut as part of the legalization law passed last year. The deadline for the delivery license lottery closes next Wednesday, May 18. Contactless delivery...
CONNECTICUT STATE

