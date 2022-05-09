ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board wants different design for new Gluckstadt build

By Rachel Hernandez
 5 days ago

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Gluckstadt planning and zoning board requested that a new design proposal be submitted for the city’s latest build, Calhoun Park.

The Northside Sun reported developer Anthony Morrison wanted to build an upscale, modern building for local businesses. His design proposal featured a building with a straight line roof and and white paint, which the board disapproved of. Local business owners looking to lease the space showed support for the design. However, the board requested that a new design proposal be submitted for the next meeting agenda on Tuesday, May 24.

Morrison argued that nearby buildings have similar designs. He said a local pharmacy, nail salon and restaurant have already planned to move into the building. He believes the proposed design is what attracted the local businesses.

According to the newspaper, one of the board members said the county approved the similar buildings, not the city.

Morrison encourages neighbors to attend the May 24 meeting to voice their opinions about the new building.

