Glenwood Springs, CO

Preps roundup: Glenwood boys swim team wins conference, qualifies 8 for state

By John Stroud
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 5 days ago

The Glenwood Springs High School boys swim team drowned the competition to win the combined 4A/5A Southwestern League Swim and Dive Championships at Colorado Mesa University Friday and Saturday. Demons senior standout Quinn MacPherson was named the conference Swimmer of the Year, and the Demons won 10 of 12...

www.postindependent.com

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Area high school mountain bikers compete at Fruita endurance race

A group of Glenwood Springs High School mountain bike racers made up half the winning team at one of the biggest Western Slope mountain bike endurance events of the season, The 18 Hours of Fruita, last Sunday. Competing as the Trexicorns, the coed four-person squad took the overall title at...
FRUITA, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Mary Ward Metzger

Mary Ward Metzger passed into the arms of Jesus at her home with Parkinson’s disease on May 7, 2022. Mary was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 24, 1943, to Dallas and Jane Ward. She spent her childhood in Boulder, CO, and graduated from Boulder High School in 1961 and later organized many class reunions for the class of ’61. She attended the University of Colorado where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, a pom-pom girl and managing editor of the Coloradan, the CU yearbook. Mary had an eye for decorating and started her own very successful interior design business “Mary’s Interiors” She was selected to be the curator of the University of Colorado Heritage Center, a museum which contains historical items from the 100 year history of CU. Mary received a CU Alumni Recognition Award in 1987 for her work on the Heritage Center. She married Larry Metzger on May 9, 1992, and moved to Glenwood Springs and later to New Castle, CO. She served on the New Castle Town Council from 2010-2018, the Garfield Senior Program Board and was involved in the start up of the River Center and Volunteer New Castle. She was honored for her dedication to senior living in New Castle. Mary enjoyed entertaining and spending time with Larry and friends in the Colorado outdoors. She is survived by her husband Larry Metzger; siblings, twin sister Barbara Spengler (Robert), Martha Kettler, Mark Ward (Linda), and Phillip Ward; stepson Jeff Metzger (Julie), one grandson Noah Metzger and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the River Center, 126 N. 4th St., New Castle, CO 81647 or Abode Hospice, 744 Horizon Ct. #135, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

It’s About Time historical photo: Roll out the barrel

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Festival season sprouts in Garfield County with dandelions and cowpokes

Community festival season begins this weekend on opposite ends of Garfield County, with Carbondale’s Dandelion Day on tap for Saturday and Rifle Rendezvous taking place Friday through Sunday. Dandelion Day is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, featuring a Parade of the Species on Main Street followed...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle police, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office searching for man believed missing in Colorado River

A search has started for a man who is believed to be missing after he jumped in the Colorado River earlier this morning, Rifle Police Chief Debra Funston said. Funston said a report of a white male jumping into the Colorado River from an old bridge came in Friday morning. Since then, Funston said the Rifle Police Department nor the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office have not been able to use a search boat because of the strong current.
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Tri-agency audit reveals problems with Mind Springs management

A change in leadership and management structure should address troubling issues surrounding Mind Springs Health, according to an unprecedented audit by three state agencies of the Grand Junction-based mental health provider. In an exclusive interview with The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel with the executive directors of the three agencies and...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Yllanes appointed back onto Carbondale Board of Trustees

Luis Yllanes’ break from serving as a Carbondale Trustee was short-lived. The Carbondale Board of Trustees on Tuesday appointed Yllanes to serve out the remaining two years of a vacant board seat over two other applicants, Jess Robison, who like Yllanes was a candidate in the April election, and Carbondale native Kade Gianinetti, who sits on the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield Re-2 approves wage increases for staff

It’s been four years since staffers at the Garfield Re-2 School District have seen an increase in their base salaries, but that will soon change. During a special meeting at Cactus Valley Elementary School on May 4, the Garfield Re-2 School Board passed a proposal to increase base salaries for school district staff.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle talks razing old water plant for housing developments

One of Rifle’s former water treatment centers sits in the midst of single-family dwellings in a residential neighborhood. On Wednesday, city officials proposed the possibility of razing the defunct facility, Graham Mesa Water Plant, and converting the land for housing developments. “It’s going to cost about $600,000 to make...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield Re-2 student data potentially exposed at third-party vendor

A software vendor used to track student academic progress at the Garfield Re-2 School District recently encountered suspicious activity, a Thursday Re-2 news release states. An investigation by the software vendor, Illuminate Education, confirmed that certain databases containing student information were “subject to unauthorized access” between Dec. 28, 2021 and Jan. 8, the release states.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

Community Policy