“We are the best team in Oregon,” Ducks pitcher RJ Gordon said after their loss to Oregon State last Tuesday. The Beavers proved otherwise over the weekend, sweeping the Ducks and taking all five of the season matchups. Oregon then limped into Tuesday’s matchup with University of California San Diego, getting shut out for the third time in an eight-day span after going over three years without being held scoreless.

EUGENE, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO