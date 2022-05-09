Petition To Bring BMW M3 Wagon To The US Won't Work

"Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer" is one of the oldest sayings in the book, but it's still applicable in business today. A few years ago, BMW and Mercedes-Benz teamed up to create a series of enterprises to increase their brand awareness and create efficiencies. The highly competitive duo that do battle with models like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, is now selling one of its businesses to a division of Stellantis for an undisclosed sum. If successful, the German automakers will offload a struggling car-sharing business onto Stellantis, whose brands include Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo. The automaker has already been purchasing companies to accelerate its EV development, so buying a car-sharing business isn't entirely unheard of.
