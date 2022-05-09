Petition To Bring BMW M3 Wagon To The US Won't Work

If you know your BMWs, you'll know that there was only ever one generation of the legendary M3 fitted with a V8 engine. With a 4.0-liter motor running individual throttle bodies, no other M3 sounds as good as the E9X generation, so it's pretty special. But then Bavaria's brainiacs took things further and upped the displacement to 4.4 liters for a special edition called the GTS. This lightweight racer was the bees' knees in its day, and although most BMW fanatics of the time wished for a CSL model, the GTS turned out to be brilliant. And now, even over a decade from its 2010 market launch, it's a mean machine.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO