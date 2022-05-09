ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

1 killed in crash Sunday near Bannister Road, I-435

By Addi Weakley
 5 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Section responded to a fatality accident around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near Interstate 435 and Bannister Road.

Police said a black Chevrolet Suburban was traveling at a “very high rate of speed” heading westbound on Bannister Road.

Near Bannister and I-435, the Chevrolet struck the rear end of a white church van that was stopped at a red light.

The collision sent the Chevrolet into the concrete median between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Bannister Road.

After striking the median, the Suburban struck a concrete light pole and slid across all lanes of westbound Bannister Road to come to a complete stop on the northbound side of Bannister Road against the guardrail, according to police.

The driver of the Suburban was pronounced deceased on the scene. They were the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The driver of the white church van, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

