Music

Kendrick Lamar Returns With New Song and Video “The Heart Part 5”

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-Dot is officially back. Kendrick Lamar shared his new Beach House-produced song, “The Heart Part 5,” alongside a video to match on Sunday, less than a week before the release of his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The long-awaited fifth studio album, set to be his final on...

Complex

Lil Durk Is the New Jay-Z, According to Gillie da Kid

Lil Durk is the leader of the new school of rappers coming out of Chicago, but Gillie da Kid extended that title even further by calling him today’s Jay-Z. While visiting the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, the second half of Million Dollaz Worth of Game told the host that he believes Durk is the new Hov for a generation of rappers coming up.
CHICAGO, IL
Complex

Best New Music This Week: Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Burna Boy, and More

It may be Friday the 13th, but we lucked out in terms of music releases. Kendrick Lamar is back with his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. While there is a lot to digest and take in on this album, one of the obvious standouts is “N95.” Post Malone also teamed up with Roddy Ricch for their melodic collaboration, “Cooped Up.” And Burna Boy has dropped his single “Last Last.” There’s also new music from Leikeli47, Lil Eazzyy, and more.
MUSIC
Complex

10 Big Themes on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Kendrick Lamar’s new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers covers a lot of ground, densely packed with nuanced lyrical themes. It’s impossible to pick up on everything in the first 24 hours, and we’re sure new concepts will keep revealing themselves over time, but on first listen, a handful of important themes have emerged. Listening to Mr. Morale, it’s clear that Kendrick has been thinking a lot about issues like therapy, relationships, celebrity, cancel culture, and spirituality.
MUSIC
Complex

The Best Kendrick Lamar Outfits of All Time

Yes, it’s here. It has been nearly five years since Kendrick Lamar released his last studio album Damn. But at last, a new Kendrick Lamar album will finally arrive. Whether you know him best as Kung Fu Kenny, King Kunta, Cornrow Kenny, K-Dot, or King Kendrick, it’s undeniable that Kendrick is already cemented as one of hip-hop’s greatest rappers. And while his bars have constantly received critical acclaim since the days of releasing singles like “Hiiipower ‘’ for Section.80, it’s about time his great sense of style receives some recognition too. While Kendrick isn’t typically put into the same spotlight when it comes to fashion compared to artists like Tyler, the Creator or Playboi Carti, he has pulled off some great fits within the past decade. In some cases, his co-sign even helped blow up some brands that are worn by tons of celebrities today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
