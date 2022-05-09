The six tricks to pay off your student loan debt faster to save you $1,000s

THE cost of college is at an all-time high.

This means student debt is too.

College students have little to no choice but to continue borrowing money, ultimately accruing more debt.

For the 2021-2022 academic year, tuition and fees increased to $10,740 for in-state students at four-year public colleges, according to College Board.

The data in the report also showed the tuition and fees at four-year private institutions rose to $38,070.

Despite student loans rising, there is some relief.

Some schools are sending aid to their students in the form of no-loan financial aid packages where those who apply will receive funding with no strings attached.

Yet, there are still millions of students feeling the weight of their crushing debt.

Below are six ways to save and pay off your student loans just a bit quicker.

1. Have a plan

This tip may seem obvious, but can be easy to skip.

It's important to keep a list of every student loan you've acquired.

Once you have your list, include the current balance, interest rate, projected pay-off date and pay-off amount for each.

Doing this will not only keep you organized and on track for success, but you will be able to refer back to it when deciding on purchases.

An easy way to check your loans is by heading to StudentAid.gov.

There you will find your recent statements, apply for other loans and and check your plans.

2. Stick to a budget

Budgeting can be beneficial for anyone looking to save, especially students.

Many experts say helpful budgeting rules like the 50/30/20 budgeting rule is a sure way to save.

The 50/30/20 numbers can be interchangeable depending on how much and how fast you’re wanting to stack up your cash.

Usually, budgeters suggest dividing your money into these three categories:

50% of income goes towards essentials

30% of income goes towards financial goals/savings

20% of income goes towards non-essentials

3. Pay more than the minimum

If you can afford it, this trick can help you save money in the long-term.

The faster you pay off your loan's principal, the less interest you will accrue.

Just make sure that your extra payments are being applied to the principal and not the accrued interest.

Before you make any extra payment, first confirm with your loan provider to see if you have the option of making extra principal-only payments.

4. Set up autopayments

Many times, lenders will offer you a better interest rate if you choose to enroll in automatic payments.

The payment will be automatically taken from the account of your choice and the interest rate reduction can be up to 0.25% points cheaper.

This can be beneficial for both you and the lender, as the lender is nearly guaranteed payments and you can avoid late fees.

5. The 24 hour rule

The rule is simple, wait 24 hours before she buys something.

But what’s simple in theory, can be difficult to follow.

Waiting a day gives you time to process and weigh the pros and cons of a purchase, allowing you to feel good about your choice.

Plus, it also gives you time to shop for a better deal.

This takes your patience, but you will most likely thank yourself.

Just note that this rule applies to buying anything other than essentials like food, groceries or other basic needs.

6. Side hustle

Side hustles are a great way to bring in extra cash and can be anything from Uber driving to completing online surveys.

These can be just as easy as it sounds and some can even be done from your couch.

Some quick and easy side hustles include:

Site testing

Blogging

Transcribing audio

Market research

Dog walking

Babysitting

