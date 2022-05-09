Some flooding continues along Conodoguinet Creek, but worst should be over late Sunday: forecaster
By Zahriah Balentine
Flooding was reported late Sunday afternoon in several low-lying areas around Harrisburg in the wake of a two-day storm that dropped more than 3 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Foprecasters issued a river flood warning until late Sunday for residents who live close to...
Central Pennsylvania could see rain and thunderstorms all weekend and into early next week, forecasters said. Friday only has a 40% chance of precipitation, but the National Weather Service said that jumps up to a 70% chance Saturday. Forecasters said Friday will be overcast all day, and showers and storms...
SHAMOKIN DAM-The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) which includes a nearly mile-long bridge across the West Branch of the Susquehanna River will be open to traffic in July. Ted F. Deptula, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assistant construction engineer, called it “great news” when he announced...
The coastal storm that churned up the Atlantic Ocean and eroded beaches across the Jersey Shore over the last few days unearthed the century-old “ghost tracks” on a Cape May beach. Liz Goldsmith spotted the rusted and water-worn tracks Tuesday during low tide between Sunset and Higbee beaches...
NORTHUMBERLAND – Plans for a paddle wheeler to cruise the West Branch of the Susquehanna River upstream from Sunbury in 2023 have hit a snag back but they are not sunk. The 149-passenger boat that the Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society had planned to buy in Kentucky has been sold, the organization’s president Bob Lagerman said Thursday.
Two homes along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina collapsed into the ocean on Tuesday, the second and third this year, according to the National Park Service. Officials with Cape Hatteras confirmed that two homes in the 24000 block of Ocean Drive, Rodanthe, collapsed Tuesday. The first collapse...
With thunderstorms, rain and cloudy skies forecast for late Sunday night into Monday morning, the stage might be set for Pennsylvania to miss the longest total lunar eclipse of the decade. The full moon will slide into and through the shadow of the Earth from 9:32 p.m. Sunday, May 15,...
The iconic red-and-white Pride of the Susquehanna riverboat made its return today ahead of the summer season as it was launched around 2:30 p.m. into the river. The Pride of the Susquehanna is only one of six remaining riverboats left with an authentic paddlewheel in the United States. Ray Peske,...
MINNEAPOLIS — Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez,...
Multiple people saw a black bear in the Mechanicsburg Borough earlier this week, police said. Three people called borough police around 7 a.m. after spotting the bear in the area of Allen, Main and Simpson streets, police said. The bear was heading southwest and has not been seen since Monday...
A husband, wife and their four young children are searching for a new place to live after a Tuesday fire destroyed their Harrisburg home, the second time in four years they’ve been displaced by a fire. Four years ago, Shanita Jones and her husband Quintell Samuels lost their family...
Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire closed a lane causing slight traffic delays for cars in the area on US 222 northbound Tuesday morning. It has since been cleared and traffic resumes as normal. According to 511PA, the vehicle fire was near Exit: US 322 – EPHRATA on Tuesday morning.
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There have been multiple reports of bear sightings in York County recently. A viewer sent WGAL a picture of a bear crossing a road close to Route 30 near West Manchester Township on Sunday morning. Watch the video below to see that. "Not every...
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four waters until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Chester County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News.
What you need to know today, Friday, May 13, 2022. Get this and other free newsletters via email. High: 75; Low: 64. Rainy today and through the weekend. New balls: The Pa. Lottery said it had to make an emergency purchase to replace the balls it uses for drawings. A state lawmaker says that doesn’t count as an emergency.
DeWitt, N.Y. — A man jogging in DeWitt was killed Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by a large industrial-size forklift loader, police said. The equipment was moving construction supplies along New Venture Gear Drive when the man was hit, DeWitt Police Chief Chase Bilodeau said at the scene near the former New Venture Gear plant.
— — — Wednesday, May 11: Sherman’s Valley Heritage Days meeting, 7:30 p.m., Blain Senior Center. For information, readers may call David Casner, 717-385-3339, or go to www.svheritagedays.com. Wednesday, May 11: Perry Historians annual meeting, 5 p.m., at Lenig-Focht Library beginnning with light meal. Program: Tressler Orphan’s...
Dozens of New Jersey gas stations plan to offer discounted fuel on Friday in the latest push to convince state leaders to allow for self-service. You won’t have to pump your own gas to get the price break from record high gas prices during the Fuel Your Way NJ coalition’s Self-Serve Day of Awareness. The cost drops will vary by location, but are meant to reflect how much consumers could save per gallon with self-serve available.
A woman was injured Wednesday afternoon in Sussex County after she was attacked by a black bear while she was walking down a road to check her mail, officials said. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in Lafayette on Gorney Road, according to a statement from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The 34-year-old woman saw two to three bears and was “involved in a physical encounter with one of them.”
