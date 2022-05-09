ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Some flooding continues along Conodoguinet Creek, but worst should be over late Sunday: forecaster

By Zahriah Balentine
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Flooding was reported late Sunday afternoon in several low-lying areas around Harrisburg in the wake of a two-day storm that dropped more than 3 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Foprecasters issued a river flood warning until late Sunday for residents who live close to...

