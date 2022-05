CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State health leaders in Nevada expect COVID-19 cases to rise through May as more people take part in spring gatherings like prom and graduation. “As we move into spring and a time for many gatherings and celebrations we encourage all Nevadans to consider their health and the health of others as we know COVID-19 is present in Nevada communities,” said State Epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock. “Vaccination can protect you from COVID-19 and a layered strategy of masking, hand washing and social distancing can further protect against the virus. If you test positive for COVID-19 we have treatment available.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO