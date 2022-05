The News-Herald Senior Bowl, presented by Hooley House, is a little over a month away, and preparations are in high gear for this year’s game. A parent-player meeting is scheduled for Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. in Mayfield’s fieldhouse. Players who have been selected to play in the game and their parents are encouraged to attend so as to go over consent forms, try on jerseys (which the players get to keep) and go over the schedule for game week. Enter through Door 14 on the back side of Mayfield High School.

MAYFIELD, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO