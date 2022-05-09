MHS girls' track wins at Salina Central

Manhattan High’s Gili Johnson smiles after breaking the school’s girls’ triple jump record at Salina Central on Friday. Courtesy photo

Gili Johnson set a new school record in the triple jump as the Manhattan High girls’ track and field team took first and the boys took second at the Salina Central Invitational on Friday.

The Indians girls scored 125 team points to finish ahead of Great Bend at 118.5 and Salina Central at 94. The boys scored 86 points, placing them behind Buhler’s 112 and ahead of Dodge City’s 73.

Johnson broke the triple jump record with a leap of 38 feet, 1.5 inches to take first place. She also won the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.21 seconds.

Hanna Pellant won the long jump at 17 feet, 7 inches, the 100-meter dash at 12.48 seconds and the 200-meter dash at 25.59 seconds. Johnson finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.14 seconds.

Teuila Ilalio finished first in the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 5 inches.

Tanner Dowling-Burnett had the Manhattan boys’ only win of the day, running the 100-meter dash in 11.25 seconds.

Ben Mosier finished second in the 800-meter dash and the 1,600-meter run, while Elijah Strawn was the runner-up in the pole vault at 12 feet, 6 inches.

The Indians will return to action Thursday at the Centennial League meet at Welch Stadium on the campus of Emporia State University.

Manhattan High girls results

High jump: 10. Faith Kratochvil 4’8”.

Pole vault: 6. Joslyn Holthaus 8’6”.

Long jump: 1. Hanna Pellant 17’7”; 3. Avery Larson 17’1”; 21. Kahlia Adam 14’4”.

Triple jump: 1. Gili Johnson 38’1.5”; 7. Alessandra Porres 32’9”; Kahlia Adam 30’0”.

Discus: 1. Abigail Gruber 120’4”; 8. Eden Westfahl 102’1”; 17. Zoe Myer 87’5”.

Javelin: 5. Aubree Hoffman 98’1”; 6. Abigail Gruber 97’10”.

Shot put: 1. Teuila Ilalio 41’5”; 14. Makayla Anhorn 30’2”.

100-meter: 1. Hanna Pellant 12.48; 5. Avery Larson 13.11.

200-meter: 1. Hanna Pellant 25.59; 2. Gili Johnson 26.14.

4x800-meter relay: 4. Manhattan 10:46.72.

1,600-meter: 10. Malea Jobity 5:56.19; 11. Avery Snider 6:00.05; 12. Soleil Disney 6:01.38.

4x100-meter relay: 2. Manhattan 50.41.

300-meter hurdles: 9. Kyra Arasmith 51.90; 14. Aylani Barron 53.65.

800-meter: 14. Regan Gaul 2:45.49.

3,200-meter: 2. Rebekah Pickering 12:02.43; 4. Jalissa Jobity 12:31.65; 5. Rachel Corn 12:33.47.

4x400-meter relay: 5. Manhattan 4:25.83.

400-meter: 1. Gili Johnson 58.21; 8. Tianna Miller 1:05.90.

4x100-meter relay: 4. Manhattan 1:02.43.

Manhattan High boys results

High jump: 3. Vincent Malone 6’2”; 6. Aaron Newcomer 5’10”.

Pole vault: 2. Elijah Strawn 12’6”; 9. Tyler Durtschi 11’0”; 10. Jonathan Wille 10’6”.

Long jump: 6. Talique Houston 20’6”.

Triple jump: 6. Talique Houston 42’4”; 11. Tyler Vrbas 39’7”.

Discus: 17. Kaydn Lopez 113’1”.

Javelin: 6. Kaydn Lopez 137’5”; 11. Samuel Molt 128’1”; 15. Joshua Adeniji 121’3”.

Shot put: 7. Jarett Johnson 46’7.25”; 21. Jacob Barnes 37’6”.

100-meter: 1. Tanner Dowling-Burnett 11.25; 4. Ethan Samenus 11.46.

200-meter: 4. Keyon Taylor 23.30.

4x800-meter relay: 3. Manhattan 8:36.30.

1,600-meter: 2. Ben Mosier 4:35.63; 13. Aidan Starling 5:00.53; 15. Kolby Grogg 5:02.84.

400-meter: 5. Emmanuel Mortensen 52.62.

800-meter: 2. Ben Mosier 1:59.67; 3. Ethan Bryant 2:00.62; 9. Max Bowyer 2:07.40.

3,200-meter: 4. Parker Dawdy 10:20.94; 6. Silas Mills 10:44.56; 7. Lucas Holdren 10:59.46.

4x400-meter relay: 2. Manhattan 3:28.08.

4x100-meter relay: 3. Manhattan 49.99.