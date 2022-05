The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass is back once again as the guys bring you the mid-April Tennessee news roundup. Listen to hosts Ric Butler and Ryan Schumpert discuss the latest news regarding Tennessee football and the transfer portal, as well as some key dates and names to keep in mind over the next few weeks. In addition, the guys also break down Tennessee’s series loss to Kentucky on the baseball diamond last weekend, as well as a preview of what is next to come for this Tennessee team with two weeks remaining in the schedule.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO