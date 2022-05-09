‘Mistruths,’ nasty rhetoric about The Foundry

Trúc Nguyen’s letter on May 6 masquerades as a letter of support for West Stockbridge Select Board candidate Andy Potter, when in actuality it is a disparaging attack on The Foundry. To claim discrimination and accuse The Foundry of harming her business and family, and to put the venue at the...
Women are, once again, planning a day of action. The Bans Off Our Bodies demonstration, organized in part by the Women’s March, is set to take place nationwide Saturday, May 14. This brought back memories of the January 2017 Women’s March, in which thousands of people came through the...
Stockbridge is once again at a crossroad. Potentially, its evolution, people, culture and land use could change dramatically. The influx of urban folk fleeing overpopulation and COVID-19 and buying homes and property in town is very apparent. This will require close vigilance on the part of all our elected and appointed town officials.
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Price Chopper on Stockbridge Road is about to undergo a fancy rebranding that the company’s owner plans to complete by the end of October. But there is a wrinkle: as part of the remodeling, the company wants permission to include an aisle featuring beer and wine.
Great Barrington — A group of neighbors opposed to the expansion of Great Barrington’s airport have appealed a recent decision of the Zoning Board of Appeals to state Land Court. Nearby residents Marc Fasteau, Anne Fredericks, Holly Hamer and 17 others filed the appeal on Monday. The news...
Last month, when I asked Leigh Davis, vice chair of the Great Barrington Selectboard, about the ongoing debate, controversy and intense rhetoric that have accompanied a nearly eight-month-long effort to craft a bylaw to regulate and possibly limit short-term rentals (STR), she summed it up this way: “We’re having a discussion that should have happened a long time ago.”
Spectacular Richmond estate comprising 24 acres of gardens, meadows, pastures, lush lawn, frontage on Cone Brook, a 4-stall horse barn and an oversized equipment barn. The home was designed with loads of glass to take in the gorgeous mountain and property views and to capture the extensive southern exposure. Comfortable floor plan with well-proportioned rooms and flow, and is well suited for large gatherings. The kitchen is a focal point with a large center island and extensive storage and opens to the beautiful year-round sunroom. Large 1st floor primary suite. A second driveway leads to the horse barn and utility building, which includes a heated workshop. The solar panels are owned and provide sufficient electricity. Fantastic location, near Tanglewood and minutes from West Stockbridge.
Gertrude (Gertie) Jones, 82, of Lee, went home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Richmond, Massachusetts, with family by her side. She was born January 5, 1940 to Clarence L. King and Mildred (Van Deusen) King Smith in Lee, Massachusetts.
Micheline LaGuilhomie of Stockbridge passed away suddenly April 27. Born in Paris August 29, 1925 to Roger and Lucienne LaGuilhomie, Ms. LaGuilhomie was a teenager in Paris during the German occupation and joined the French Feminine Armed Forces following the liberation of Paris in August 1944. After the war, she often could be found jitterbugging with her friends to the music of the great big bands of the era, such as Artie Shaw and Glenn Miller.
Offered by Sandy Sorel, 413-262-9966, Re/Max Compass Real Estate. A great way to spend the summer in the Berkshires..Autumn Hill Lake House could be your dream vacation home with lake rights and lovely views. Available May 27 – October 1, 2022. Fully and impeccably furnished right down to the games and 86″ TV, popcorn machine and beverage refrigerator. Hot tub and deck being upgraded by time of rental. NO pets, NO smoking, NO charcoal grills. Otherwise there are kayaks, Corn Hole, swimming, games, views and so much more. You will love the flow and the privacy of this home. Two couple could easily share this and have private baths and bedrooms. Plenty of amenities (even a clothes steamer in the new laundry room) to make your stay convenient and comfortable. There is a designated office area should you need to work while you play..$6500.00 per month. Plenty of privacy yet convenient to cultural events, hiking, biking, shopping and amenities.
Bill Stone died on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was the son of Orville J. Stone Sr. and Elizabeth Balint Stone. He was born February 7, 1942 in Ottawa, Illinois. He had two brothers, Orville J. Stone Jr. MD (deceased) and Allen Stone of Ottawa, Illinois. He was blessed by...
We are having the wrong conversation regarding the Rest of River Agreement. There is nothing right, just, or appropriate about the situation the town of Lee is in. It’s unfair that Lee is the host for this proposed PCB dump, but even with all the speculation that the dump will ruin the town, there is evidence to the contrary. Our town has been the host of a PCB dump site for decades and is still a town that is thriving and a place I’m proud to live.
If you reside in the Land of the Davids, you get used to losing. The odds are always against you. Though to be expected, it’s exhausting nonetheless. Especially as you get older, and more of your body hurts and you’ve got less mental energy. Or maybe just enough for a daily Wordle.
PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office today announced in a written statement that it obtained guilty convictions, and will provide the victims of a nationwide fraud scheme their money back, in a resolution of a Berkshire Superior Court case. Ajaykumar Chaudhari, 26, of Pownal, Vermont, and Jitendra...
LENOX — Close Encounters with Music (CEWM) will present Mexican-born, Brooklyn-based vibraphonist, improviser, and composer Patricia Brennan at Wyndhurst Manor Sunday, May 15 at 12 p.m., for a performance and luncheon benefitting CEWM’s commissioning program, which has supported premiers of 22 works by 18 composers. Patricia Brennan was...
2 John Street: OTW Ventures LLC of Adams to Robert B. Bernier and Patricia A. Bernier, $80,000 on 04/26/2022. 3 Richmond Street: Gary Ganthier and Marie M. Ganthier of Adams to Manuel Hernandez-Novo, $112,500 on 04/29/2022. 31 Richmond Lane: OTW Ventures LLC of Adams to Lancasterhaus LLC, $150,000 on 04/29/2022.
MONTEREY — For some, talk of the higher self might be akin to a foreign language. For others, like Nanette V. Hucknall, this terminology rolls off the tongue. Not only is Hucknell, the founder and president emeritus of Higher Self Yoga, fluent in this form of communication, she has also spent a lifetime studying spirituality and psychology. Her goal is to help others on their own personal journeys, and one way she’s doing it is through her new book, “Higher Self Yoga: A Practical Teaching,” a recent winner of the 2022 NABE Pinnacle Book Achievement Award.
STOCKBRIDGE — Carl and Claudia Shuster and the Saul B. and Naomi R. Cohen Foundation will present violinist Yevgeny Kutik at Stockbridge Congregational Church on Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m., when he’ll give the world premiere of Richard Pantcheff’s “New England Elegy” along with the U.S. premiere of Pantcheff’s “To Autumn.” On Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. at Temple Emanuel in Newton., Kutik will be joined by pianist Constantine Finehouse for a concert of Franck, Ysaÿe, Bloch and Brahms. For more information about this second concert and to sign up for a live stream, click here.
LEE, WEST STOCKBRIDGE, BECKET, OTIS — Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews will conduct bridge deck, joint, and facia repairs on the Route 20 eastbound on-ramp to I-90 (MassPike) in Lee. Due to these repairs, this ramp will be closed for approximately two months beginning Thursday, May 19. DETOUR:...
LAKEVILLE, Conn. — Trade Secrets’ two-day event begins on Saturday, May 14, with a rare plant and garden antiques sale from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at Lime Rock Park. Tickets are priced from $25–$150. On Sunday, May 15, the Trade Secrets garden tour boasts six gardens —...
