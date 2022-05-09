‘Mistruths,’ nasty rhetoric about The Foundry

Offered by Sandy Sorel, 413-262-9966, Re/Max Compass Real Estate. A great way to spend the summer in the Berkshires..Autumn Hill Lake House could be your dream vacation home with lake rights and lovely views. Available May 27 – October 1, 2022. Fully and impeccably furnished right down to the games and 86″ TV, popcorn machine and beverage refrigerator. Hot tub and deck being upgraded by time of rental. NO pets, NO smoking, NO charcoal grills. Otherwise there are kayaks, Corn Hole, swimming, games, views and so much more. You will love the flow and the privacy of this home. Two couple could easily share this and have private baths and bedrooms. Plenty of amenities (even a clothes steamer in the new laundry room) to make your stay convenient and comfortable. There is a designated office area should you need to work while you play..$6500.00 per month. Plenty of privacy yet convenient to cultural events, hiking, biking, shopping and amenities.

HINSDALE, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO