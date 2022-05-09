ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Stockbridge, MA

‘Mistruths,’ nasty rhetoric about The Foundry

By Letter to the editor
 5 days ago

Trúc Nguyen’s letter on May 6 masquerades as a letter of support for West Stockbridge Select Board candidate Andy Potter, when in actuality it is a disparaging attack on The Foundry. To claim discrimination and accuse The Foundry of harming her business and family, and to put the venue at the...

Support for Stockbridge Democratic candidates

Stockbridge is once again at a crossroad. Potentially, its evolution, people, culture and land use could change dramatically. The influx of urban folk fleeing overpopulation and COVID-19 and buying homes and property in town is very apparent. This will require close vigilance on the part of all our elected and appointed town officials.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
The short-term rental debate: A Reason Gone Mad series (Part 1)

Last month, when I asked Leigh Davis, vice chair of the Great Barrington Selectboard, about the ongoing debate, controversy and intense rhetoric that have accompanied a nearly eight-month-long effort to craft a bylaw to regulate and possibly limit short-term rentals (STR), she summed it up this way: “We’re having a discussion that should have happened a long time ago.”
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Spectacular Richmond estate!

Spectacular Richmond estate comprising 24 acres of gardens, meadows, pastures, lush lawn, frontage on Cone Brook, a 4-stall horse barn and an oversized equipment barn. The home was designed with loads of glass to take in the gorgeous mountain and property views and to capture the extensive southern exposure. Comfortable floor plan with well-proportioned rooms and flow, and is well suited for large gatherings. The kitchen is a focal point with a large center island and extensive storage and opens to the beautiful year-round sunroom. Large 1st floor primary suite. A second driveway leads to the horse barn and utility building, which includes a heated workshop. The solar panels are owned and provide sufficient electricity. Fantastic location, near Tanglewood and minutes from West Stockbridge.
RICHMOND, MA
Gertrude (Gertie) Jones, 82, of Lee

Gertrude (Gertie) Jones, 82, of Lee, went home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Richmond, Massachusetts, with family by her side. She was born January 5, 1940 to Clarence L. King and Mildred (Van Deusen) King Smith in Lee, Massachusetts.
LEE, MA
Micheline LaGuilhomie, 96, of Stockbridge

Micheline LaGuilhomie of Stockbridge passed away suddenly April 27. Born in Paris August 29, 1925 to Roger and Lucienne LaGuilhomie, Ms. LaGuilhomie was a teenager in Paris during the German occupation and joined the French Feminine Armed Forces following the liberation of Paris in August 1944. After the war, she often could be found jitterbugging with her friends to the music of the great big bands of the era, such as Artie Shaw and Glenn Miller.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Rentals and Time Shares

Offered by Sandy Sorel, 413-262-9966, Re/Max Compass Real Estate. A great way to spend the summer in the Berkshires..Autumn Hill Lake House could be your dream vacation home with lake rights and lovely views. Available May 27 – October 1, 2022. Fully and impeccably furnished right down to the games and 86″ TV, popcorn machine and beverage refrigerator. Hot tub and deck being upgraded by time of rental. NO pets, NO smoking, NO charcoal grills. Otherwise there are kayaks, Corn Hole, swimming, games, views and so much more. You will love the flow and the privacy of this home. Two couple could easily share this and have private baths and bedrooms. Plenty of amenities (even a clothes steamer in the new laundry room) to make your stay convenient and comfortable. There is a designated office area should you need to work while you play..$6500.00 per month. Plenty of privacy yet convenient to cultural events, hiking, biking, shopping and amenities.
HINSDALE, MA
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Lori Rose of Stone House Properties offers a perfectly located estate on 24 gorgeous acres with spectacular views. What’s on the Market – Rentals and Time Shares for summer...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
William (Bill) M. Stone Sr., 80, of Lenox

Bill Stone died on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was the son of Orville J. Stone Sr. and Elizabeth Balint Stone. He was born February 7, 1942 in Ottawa, Illinois. He had two brothers, Orville J. Stone Jr. MD (deceased) and Allen Stone of Ottawa, Illinois. He was blessed by...
LENOX, MA
The best way forward for Lee and the Rest of River agreement

We are having the wrong conversation regarding the Rest of River Agreement. There is nothing right, just, or appropriate about the situation the town of Lee is in. It’s unfair that Lee is the host for this proposed PCB dump, but even with all the speculation that the dump will ruin the town, there is evidence to the contrary. Our town has been the host of a PCB dump site for decades and is still a town that is thriving and a place I’m proud to live.
LEE, MA
The Other Side: In the land of the Davids

If you reside in the Land of the Davids, you get used to losing. The odds are always against you. Though to be expected, it’s exhausting nonetheless. Especially as you get older, and more of your body hurts and you’ve got less mental energy. Or maybe just enough for a daily Wordle.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
CEWM’s Luncheon Musicale Benefit to feature vibraphonist and composer Patricia Brennan

LENOX — Close Encounters with Music (CEWM) will present Mexican-born, Brooklyn-based vibraphonist, improviser, and composer Patricia Brennan at Wyndhurst Manor Sunday, May 15 at 12 p.m., for a performance and luncheon benefitting CEWM’s commissioning program, which has supported premiers of 22 works by 18 composers. Patricia Brennan was...
LENOX, MA
Berkshire region real estate sales

2 John Street: OTW Ventures LLC of Adams to Robert B. Bernier and Patricia A. Bernier, $80,000 on 04/26/2022. 3 Richmond Street: Gary Ganthier and Marie M. Ganthier of Adams to Manuel Hernandez-Novo, $112,500 on 04/29/2022. 31 Richmond Lane: OTW Ventures LLC of Adams to Lancasterhaus LLC, $150,000 on 04/29/2022.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Higher Self Yoga: Nanette V. Hucknall goes right to the source

MONTEREY — For some, talk of the higher self might be akin to a foreign language. For others, like Nanette V. Hucknall, this terminology rolls off the tongue. Not only is Hucknell, the founder and president emeritus of Higher Self Yoga, fluent in this form of communication, she has also spent a lifetime studying spirituality and psychology. Her goal is to help others on their own personal journeys, and one way she’s doing it is through her new book, “Higher Self Yoga: A Practical Teaching,” a recent winner of the 2022 NABE Pinnacle Book Achievement Award.
YOGA
CONCERT PREVIEW: Yevgeny Kutik at Stockbridge Congregational Church and Temple Emanuel May 14 & 15

STOCKBRIDGE — Carl and Claudia Shuster and the Saul B. and Naomi R. Cohen Foundation will present violinist Yevgeny Kutik at Stockbridge Congregational Church on Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m., when he’ll give the world premiere of Richard Pantcheff’s “New England Elegy” along with the U.S. premiere of Pantcheff’s “To Autumn.” On Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. at Temple Emanuel in Newton., Kutik will be joined by pianist Constantine Finehouse for a concert of Franck, Ysaÿe, Bloch and Brahms. For more information about this second concert and to sign up for a live stream, click here.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
MassPike roadwork scheduled in South County; on-ramp detour in Lee

LEE, WEST STOCKBRIDGE, BECKET, OTIS — Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews will conduct bridge deck, joint, and facia repairs on the Route 20 eastbound on-ramp to I-90 (MassPike) in Lee. Due to these repairs, this ramp will be closed for approximately two months beginning Thursday, May 19. DETOUR:...
LEE, MA

