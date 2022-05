Jasson ‘The Martian’ Dominguez’s 2021 season was as anticipated as any Yankees stateside debut in modern prospecting history. The results? Eh … encouraging-ish. Dominguez showed off his tremendous talent after ending up with Low-A Tampa midseason, but only in flashes. He was given the reward of a trip to the Futures Game, minor-league baseball’s most prominent prospect showcase, but it wasn’t exactly performance-based; he triple-slashed .258/.346/.398 in 48 games at the level.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO