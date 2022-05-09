Five People Injured After Multiple Vehicles Collide On U.S. Route 50 In Maryland

File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were injured after multiple vehicles collided on U.S. Route 50 on Sunday, according to authorities.

The multi-car collision occurred around 4:30 p.m., Maryland State Police said.

The people with injuries were all taken to local hospitals, according to authorities.

The eastbound lanes of the roadway were closed for about two hours. It was reopened around 6:20 p.m., Maryland State Police said.