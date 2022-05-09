Five People Injured After Multiple Vehicles Collide On U.S. Route 50 In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One woman was killed and another injured Friday morning in a head-on crash in Elkton, authorities said.
The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. as a Honda Civic was heading north on Route 1 near Brumbaugh Street, Howard County Police said.
At some point, police said, the Honda veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a southbound Subaru Impreza.
The Honda’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Subaru’s driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man died Thursday night after wrecking his motorcycle in Baltimore County, authorities said.
The deadly crash happened about 9:30 p.m. as Donald French was riding south on Harford Road, Baltimore County Police said Friday.
Police said the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and slammed into a guardrail.
French was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Units from Baltimore County and Howard County are responding to a “serious crash” involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle on a stretch of eastbound of I-70, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
As of 6:30 p.m., eastbound I-70 is open, while the westbound lanes are closed.
All eastbound lanes were previously blocked between exit 87 and exit 91, the fire department said.
Maryland State Police investigators believe a tractor trailer rear-ended an Acura, which rear-ended a Lexus. All three drivers were hospitalized, but their conditions are unknown.
Police said impaired driving is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
WJZ’s Vic Carter reported traffic was backed up for at least 20 minutes.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed early Thursday when he crashed a stolen car into a tree in Columbia, authorities said.
The deadly crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. along Guilford Road near Lambeth Court, according to preliminary details released by Howard County police.
Police said a 2019 Kia Optima was heading west on Guilford when it veered off the road and collided with a tree, ejecting the driver.
The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined the Kia was reported stolen out of a neighboring jurisdiction.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred last night prior to a single vehicle crash in Calvert County. Identities of the three injured victims are not available at this time. One victim, the backseat passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported by medevac to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.
GLEN BURNIE (WJZ) — A woman died after she was hit by a driver under the influence Thursday afternoon in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Kevin Pickett, 42, is charged with homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, criminal negligent manslaughter and a slew of related charges.
Officers responded shortly after 1 p.m. to MD Route 10 southbound between I-695 and Ordnance Road for the crash, which involved multiple vehicles.
Investigators found that a Crown Victoria driven by Pickett traveled out of the southbound lanes and into the right shoulder, where it struck a woman standing in the shoulder with her car. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The woman, identified as Tramellia Wright of Glen Burnie, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said she was stopped due to a flat tire.
Drivers traveling behind the Ford told police the car was unable to maintain its lane of travel. The Ford eventually crossed multiple lanes to go directly into the right lane, sticking Wright, her vehicle, and a van that had stopped to assist Wright.
Pickett had no reported injuries, police said. The driver of the van had minor injuries and refused treatment.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man, one of three shootings that played out across Baltimore early Friday, and the discovery of a body inside a vacant home, authorities said.
That series of incidents came several hours after a pregnant woman and man were killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in North Baltimore that left the woman’s prematurely delivered child in what police described as “grave” condition.
The first of Friday morning’s calls came in about midnight when patrol officers were sent to a report of a body found inside a vacant home in...
A Hagerstown man who had been missing since January was found dead in Clear Spring over the weekend, authorities say. The body of Bryan Patrick Harley, 38, was found by three juveniles in a wooded area near Route 69 and I-70 on Sunday, May 8, reports the Maryland State Police.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries following a shooting in southern Baltimore.
Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of South Carrollton Avenue, where they found a man with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.
The unidentified shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.
Homicide detectives were notified of the shooting due to the victim’s condition.
No information about a possible suspect or motive in the case was immediately released Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters are on the scene of a house fire Wednesday night in Curtis Bay, a firefighters union said.
Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted shortly after 10 p.m. the fire is on the 1600 block of Church Street, with fire showing from the rear of a two-story row home.
Anne Arundel County firefighters are assisting, the union said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crash involving multiple cars and two tractor trailers has closed multiple lanes on I-695 in Towson.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, eight vehicles were involved in the crash around 1 p.m. on the I-695 inner loop prior to exit 29B.
Only the left lane of the northbound lanes is open, and traffic is slowed to a crawl. Chopper 13 over the scene showed one tractor-trailer that appeared to have caught fire.
Maryland state police said no injuries have been reported.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old McDonald’s employee was shot and killed Friday morning inside a Gambrills location of the fast food restaurant in what Anne Arundel County police believe is a targeted incident.
Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Chris Anderson identified the victim as Britrain Marcelus Gray, of Odenton.
Officers were called to the fast food restaurant near Crain Highway and Carver Road about 4:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting, police said.
Three other employees inside the restaurant at the time heard a commotion, shots being fired and broken glass, Anderson said. Multiple shots were fired.
It is unclear where on the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a man found dead at the scene of a Baltimore house fire over the weekend.
Miguel Soto Diaz, 35, was found dead Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds inside the Furrow Street home, Baltimore Police said. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Diaz’s body was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday as firefighters put out a fire at what was believed to be an unoccupied home in the 300 block of Furrow Street, authorities said.
Another unidentified person was rescued from the home. No information about that person’s status or identity was known Thursday.
Homicide detectives were at the home Wednesday, alongside an arson investigator, crime lab technicians and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
No details about a possible suspect or motive in Diaz’s killing were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a pregnant woman killed in a Thursday night drive-by shooting in Baltimore as 38-year-old Angel Morgan Heather Smith.
Smith and an unidentified man were found shot inside a car in the 300 block of East 23rd Street shortly after 8 p.m. by officers called to a shooting in the area, Baltimore Police said. Both were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment.
The man was pronounced dead on arrival. Smith too was pronounced dead shortly after giving birth to a newborn girl, who is listed in critical condition, police said.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Thursday...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest at Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen on S. Charles Street late Friday afternoon, police and City Councilman Eric Costello said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the 19-year-old was inside the restaurant arguing with the suspect, another male. The suspect walked out of the restaurant, returned a short time later with a gun and shot the victim before fleeing, police said.
MAN SHOT IN FEDERAL HILL. It happened at Sweet Peas on S. Charles St. @BaltimorePolice say the 19yo victim was shot in the chest inside the restaurant. The shooter got away. @wjz...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 79-year-old man was shot in the leg near a laundromat in Carrollton Ridge on Friday, according to authorities.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of Ramsay Street and South Smallwood Avenue at 5:48 p.m., police said.
Once there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The man was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injury, according to authorities
Anyone with information should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was found dead early Friday inside a vacant home in South Baltimore, authorities said.
Just after midnight, patrol officers were called to a report of a dead body at a home in the 1800 block of Wilhelm Street, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, they found a man unresponsive inside a vacant home.
The as-yet-unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death, police said.
In a separate incident hours later, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in East Baltimore, police said. The victim was found about 3:37 a.m. inside a home in the 1700 block of East Lafayette Avenue.
He was taken to an area hospital, but despite life-saving efforts, he died of his injuries, according to police.
That marked one of three shootings reported overnight, which came just hours after a pregnant woman and man were killed in a drive-by shooting that left the woman’s child in “grave” condition, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious, Wednesday afternoon crash on I-695. The crash was reported at around 1 p.m. along the inner loop at the Cromwell Bridge Road exit (Exit 29A). At least one person is trapped and a vehicle is on fire, according to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company. The inner loop of I-695 has been …
