Yastrzemski HR, Arenado K lift Giants past Cardinals

By CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Mike Yastrzemski hit a tiebreaking home run into McCovey Cove in the sixth inning, and the San Francisco Giants only struck out once while beating the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Sunday.

San Francisco closer Camilo Doval got slugger Nolan Arenado to strike out swinging with the tying run on second base to complete his fifth save.

LaMonte Wade Jr. also homered in his third game off the injured list to help the Giants win their second straight after a five-game losing streak. They split the four-game series with the Cardinals.

San Francisco hitters didn't have any strikeouts until Joc Pederson whiffed against Giovanny Gallegos for the last out in the eighth inning. No team has gone an entire game without striking out since Kansas City on Sept. 7, 2017 against Minnesota, per MLB.com. The Giants last did it in 2008.

Yastrzemski, who missed seven games on the COVID-19 IL before returning Wednesday, had a sacrifice fly in the second, then homered on a 2-0 pitch from Génesis Cabrera (1-1) that easily cleared the wall in right field with two outs.

Juan Yepez hit his first career home run for St. Louis and has hit safely in all five games he's played in since being called up from the minors Tuesday. The rookie outfielder also walked and scored on Harrison Bader's groundout.

Dominic Leone (2-0) won despite allowing the tying run in the sixth.

Yepez homered after Albert Pujols was hit near his left wrist by a 90 mph sinker from Jakob Junis. The Cardinals slugger winced and rubbed his wrist as he slowly walked to first. Yepez crushed the next pitch to center.

Wade's two-run homer off Dakota Hudson in the bottom of the inning came after Darin Ruf's leadoff walk. Luis González then reached on a fielder's choice and scored on Yastrzemski's sacrifice fly.

STARTING OFF

Hudson scuffled through a second straight rocky performance, allowing three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He matched his season high of four walks and failed to make it through five innings for the third time in six starts.

Junis had five strikeouts in five innings and allowed three hits and two runs after being called up from Triple-A Sacramento before the game.

CROWD HONORS PUJOLS, MOLINA

Pujols and Yadier Molina received a standing ovation from the Oracle Park crowd before the fourth inning after it was announced that Sunday was the final game in San Francisco for the two St. Louis stars. Pujols stood near the plate and Molina emerged from the dugout, tipped his cap and clapped in response to the ovation. Both players, along with pitcher Adam Wainwright, are expected to retire after the season.

WHERE ARE THE UMPS

The start of the game was delayed three minutes because the umpiring crew was late arriving on the field. Giants bench coach Kai Correa and Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp met at home plate to exchange lineups prior to first pitch but stood there talking while waiting for the umpires. After a few moments, Giants manager Gabe Kapler walked from the home dugout to a tunnel near the visitor's dugout then returned with all four umps behind him.

ROSTER MOVE

The Giants optioned RHP Gregory Santos to Triple-A Sacramento to make room for Junis.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty threw about 30 pitches in his bullpen session Saturday, an important step as the right-hander works his way back from a shoulder injury after being shut down in the spring.

Giants: 2B Tommy La Stella (right Achilles inflammation) and 3B Evan Longoria (right hand surgery) are continuing rehab assignments with Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Carlos Rodón (1-1, 4.80 ERA) faces the Rockies in the opener of a three-game series at Oracle Park on Monday.

KSDK

Harrison Bader makes history with first-ever Cardinals inside-the-park home run at Busch Stadium III

ST. LOUIS — If you regularly watch the St. Louis Cardinals, you know center fielder Harrison Bader is fast. On Tuesday, he proved it yet again. Bader drove a sixth-inning 0-2 pitch from Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish deep to center field. Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins attempted to catch the ball at the wall, but it ricocheted off the wall, hit Mullins' foot and rolled along the warning track towards the left field line.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Giants complete trade with Mariners for infielder Walton

SAN FRANCISCO -- For the third time in about two weeks, the Giants acquired an infielder who was previously with the Seattle Mariners. But this time, it came with a price. Before Wednesday's game, the Giants sent hard-throwing right-hander Prelander Berroa to Seattle in exchange for Donovan Walton, a left-handed hitting infielder who was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants had previously acquired Kevin Padlo and Mike Ford -- who was DFA'd to clear a roster spot for Walton -- when they were in a bind, but this move may be more about what's coming at some point.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants activate Longoria, place McGee on injured list

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants got one step closer on Wednesday morning to having their full squad back. Third baseman Evan Longoria was activated off the IL and went right into the lineup as the No. 3 hitter, giving Gabe Kapler another key right-handed bat as the Giants go for a sweep of the Colorado Rockies. Longoria has missed the entire season thus far after having minor finger surgery in the spring. His return means the only member of the projected lineup who is still missing is Tommy La Stella, who will continue a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout: By the Numbers

Since Shohei Ohtani made his Major League Baseball debut with the Los Angeles Angels, he has done nothing but impress. And when you add a healthy Mike Trout back into the mix, the Angels are lighting up the "A" a little more often these days. On Flippin' Bats Tuesday, Ben...
MLB
Alvin Garcia

Colorado Rockies: Kris Bryant is a good fit in Colorado, and Arenado is salty about it

Kris Bryant's new team locker.Colorado Rockies Official Twitter Account. The Colorado Rockies are a fourth-place team at best in the NL West. But, of course, Kris Bryant knew this as he was in the same division with the Giants. Still, he just signed a contract with the Rox for $182 million for seven years. The baseball world is surprised about this decision, especially after the Rockies sent Nolan Arenado’s agreement to the Cardinals. Bryant's contract will be the second-largest in franchise history.
DENVER, CO
CBS San Francisco

Giants beat Rockies for 9th straight meeting, 9-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood pitched into the sixth inning and didn't allow an earned run, Brandon Belt had an RBI double in his return to the lineup and the San Francisco Giants won their ninth straight against the Colorado Rockies, 9-2 on Tuesday night.Curt Casali added three hits and two RBIs for San Francisco, which has won four straight since losing five in a row.Wood (3-2) lost his previous two starts. He got into jam in the first inning before getting Elias Díaz to strike out looking, and the left-hander also fanned Garrett Hampson looking to end the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brown hits go-ahead homer in 8th; A's take 4 of 5 from Tigers

DETROIT — Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday.Michael Fulmer (1-2) got the first two outs of the eighth, but Jed Lowrie drew a walk and Brown homered to right on a 92-mph fastball. The Tigers have lost nine of 10."I felt my top hand was leaking out on my first couple at-bats," said Brown, who had gone 0 for 3 with a strikeout before the homer. "I just wanted to keep everything tight and try to put a good swing on something."Oakland came to Comerica...
DETROIT, MI
