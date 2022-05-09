ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK confirms attorney mixup led to Chris Rodriguez no show in court

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 7 days ago
The University of Kentucky has released a statement acknowledging a scheduling mistake was made by the attorney of UK football player Chris Rodriguez.

"We have confirmed with Chris’ attorneys that this was a scheduling mistake in their office. Chris was specifically advised by his attorneys not to attend because they would attend on his behalf. They are diligently working to get it corrected."

ORIGINAL STORY

A warrant has been issued for Rodriguez's arrest after he failed to appear for his arraignment.

Judge Denotra Gunther issued a warrant for his arrest and also imposed a $200 bond.

The University of Kentucky running back was arrested early Sunday morning in Lexington. According to UK Police, Rodriguez was pulled over by police on Nicholasville Road around 3:15 a.m. Sunday for not having the tail lights turned on his vehicle.

The arrest citation said the car was not "maintaining its designed operating lane" and as an officer initiated a traffic stop, the car took a "delayed amount of time" to yield and pull over. Upon making contact with Rodriguez, an officer observed that his eyes were "red and watery, his speech was slurred" and he smelled of alcohol.

According to the citation, Rodriguez admitted to consuming one or two shots of alcohol. He was arrested due to his driving behavior and indications that his alcohol consumption impaired his ability to operate a vehicle safely.

Rodriguez faces three charges of driving with no tail lamps, careless driving, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, according to the citation.

