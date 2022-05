If you have issues, comments and concerns about your local community, the best way to make a change is to get involved. Nothing gets improved unless it is acknowledged. Speak up and make your voice heard if there is something that needs to be addressed. Winston Churchill said "An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile- hoping it will eat him last." The longer we let issues fester, the bigger the issues can potentially become. One of my favorite Will Rogers quotes is "Even if you are on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there." Be active. Be present. Be heard.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO