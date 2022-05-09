ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Correction: Kentucky Derby story

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- In a story published May 8, 2022, about the...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving suspension in Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- The jockey of Kentucky Derby upset winner Rich Strike is serving a four-day suspension handed down by Ohio racing stewards that his agent says won't prevent him from riding the horse in next week's Preakness. Stewards suspended Sonny Leon last week for careless riding during the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

65 Celebrities You May Not Know Were or Are Kentucky Colonels

I remember when my parents became Kentucky Colonels. As a kid, my first thought turned to the old American Basketball Association (ABA) team, but then I figured--even as a child--that that was ridiculous. Then, Mom and Dad explained the honor to me after receiving their certificates in the mail. I...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike said the colt will not run in the Preakness Stakes. Rick Dawson said before the Derby that the original plan was to run the eventual long-shot winner of the Derby in the Belmont Stakes and that he and trainer Eric Reed are not comfortable rushing him back into the Preakness two weeks later.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
semoball.com

Florida lands 'proven winner' with St. Bonnies guard Lofton

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida officially signed graduate transfer and St. Bonaventure guard Kyle Lofton on Friday, a potentially huge addition for new coach Todd Golden. Lofton earned All-Atlantic 10 honors each of the past three seasons while totaling 1,613 points and 604 assists. The 6-foot-3 point guard started 116 games during his four years with the Bonnies, averaging a nation-leading 38.1 minutes a game and shooting 42.1% from the field and 82% from the free-throw line.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wdrb.com

Louisville's airport welcomed more than 27,000 travelers for Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 27,600 travelers flew into the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport during the weekend of the Kentucky Derby. To greet travelers, the airport had live music from the morning until midnight, selfie spots and special "Derby greeters." The airport also decorated the terminals with more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kentucky Derby#The Associated Press#Ap
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
KENTUCKY STATE
semoball.com

Brittany Force breaks track marks in NHRA's Virginia return

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) -- Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force broke both ends of the track record at Virginia Motorsports Park in qualifying Friday for the Virginia NHRA Nationals. In the NHRA's first event at the track in three years, Force had a 3.710-second run at 335.82 mph. She has...
VIRGINIA STATE
matadornetwork.com

Kentucky Has Over 130 Caves. These Are the 7 You Don’t Want To Miss.

Kentucky is synonymous with a few classic all-American staples: the Kentucky Derby, fried chicken, and baseball bats. So threatening your Derby betting bookie with a Louisville Slugger while simultaneously chowing down on KFC might sound like the ultimate Kentucky experience. You would, however, be missing out on one of the most beautiful and underrated pastimes in the state: exploring the many caves in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Kentucky

Kentucky is often known for its fried chicken and bourbon, but there is so much more to the state than that. For one thing, it's home to the world's longest cave system, Mammoth Cave National Park. There are also plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing. And of course, there's the Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: May 13-15

Sunday May 15 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday May 15 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Homecoming planned for American Idol finalist from eastern Kentucky

LOUISA, Ky. — American Idol finalist Noah Thompson will return to the mountains on Tuesday for his "Hometown Visit” if he makes the Top 3 in Sunday's voting. While in Louisa, Thompson's fans will have a rare opportunity to see him during a parade and perform at a free concert at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.
LOUISA, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Jeffersontown mayor seeks GOP nomination for Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Among all of the candidates for mayor in Louisville, only one is currently a mayor: Jeffersontown mayor Bill Dieruf. Bill Dieruf is seeking the Republican nomination for the Louisville mayoral race. Dieruf has been the mayor of Jeffersontown, a city within Louisville Metro, for the last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Two members of Beshear’s cabinet leaving posts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced during a Thursday press conference at the Capitol that two members of his cabinet, J. Michael Brown and Larry Hayes, will be stepping down shortly, and announced who their successors will be. Brown, who is serving as Executive Cabinet Secretary, and...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy