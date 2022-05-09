ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Whose City? Our City!” – Teachers and Port Workers Strike to Stop Corporate Privatizers

By Oakland Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a show of growing strength, Oakland teachers and longshore workers held simultaneous one-day strikes and rallies together on April 29 to stop billionaires and corporations, backed by elected Democrats, who seek to gentrify the city by closing as many as half of Oakland’s public schools and giving away public funds...

Successful 1-Day Strike Was Only First Step, Activists Say

Following a historic one-day strike of teachers and Port workers at the end of April, a coalition of labor and community activists continues to gather steam against the billionaire takeover of public Port of Oakland property and the giveaway of public school property to corporate interests. Hundreds of longshore worker...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Why were the Geneva Towers demolished?

It’s a sunny Saturday morning and I’m in the Visitacion Valley community in San Francisco. I’m joined by San Francisco educator Clara McDaniel. We are at Kelloch and Velasco Mini Park. Kids are playing basketball, and seniors are doing their morning exercises. Close by are two low-income...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

America’s most expensive commute is in this city

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Four of the most expensive commutes in the United States are in the Bay Area, with an East Bay city taking the No. 1 spot. Fremont, in Alameda County, has the nation’s most expensive commute, with an annual cost of $15,005, and an average travel time of 36.4 minutes to work, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mills College deceived students with 'empty promises:' lawsuit

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two former Mills College students are suing the all-women's institution alleging the school "engaged in rampant deception" by merging with Northeastern University, according to a class action suit filed Wednesday in Alameda County. Willa Cordrey, who had been trying to earn a master's degree in education, and...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Enrollment decline hits Fremont schools amid impasse with teachers

FREMONT – Teachers, parents and students from the Fremont Unified School District held a protest ahead of Wednesday night's school board meeting - demanding higher salaries and hiring more nurses and school counselors. As enrollment declines, the district says it simply doesn't have the money.This is a familiar scenario playing out with districts across the Bay Area as public school enrollment continues to decline."A first-year teacher cannot afford an apartment in Fremont," says Brannin Dorsey with the Fremont Teachers Association.District leaders say they want to invest more in the students, but the money simply isn't there."All of our school employees...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Bay Area students among 6 statewide named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

WASHINGTON – Two Bay Area high school students are among six students statewide and 161 nationwide to be named as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, federal education officials announced Thursday.Reva Srivastava, a student at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, and Katherine Spivakovsky, a student at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, were the two Bay Area honorees of the awards for accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields, according to the U.S. Department of Education.Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the honorees, saying in a statement that they "represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve."Nominees for the awards are determined by outstanding performance on College Board SAT or ACT exams or by nominations from their states or partner recognition organizations. The honorees will be recognized this summer via an online event, according to the Department of Education.More information about the U.S Presidential Scholars program can be found online at https://www2.ed.gov/programs/psp/index.html.
ATHERTON, CA
Silicon Valley

East Bay retail centers bought for more than $100 million

LAFAYETTE — Two retail centers at prime locations in the East Bay city of Lafayette have been bought by a veteran real estate investment firm from the Midwest in a deal that tops $100 million. La Fiesta Square and Lafayette Mercantile were purchased by affiliates controlled by SITE Centers,...
LAFAYETTE, CA
Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

EBMUD Approves 8 Percent Drought Surcharge

OAKLAND – To help finance additional water supplies and expenses related to the ongoing drought, the East Bay Municipal Utility District Board of Directors voted 6-1 to impose an 8 percent drought surcharge on its 1.4 million customers beginning on July 1, 2022. The drought surcharge is the latest...
OAKLAND, CA
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: A Clear Difference in the Contra Costa DA’s Race – Challenger Admits Would NOT Have Charged Convicted Officer with Murder

Martinez, CA – There is only one Black elected DA in the state of California – Contra Costa DA Diana Becton and she took an unusual path to get there – she spent 22 years as a judge before being appointed to the DA position by the Board of Supervisors following a scandal that forced out her predecessor. In 2018 when most of the other reform minded DAs were losing, she won her election in her own right.
MARTINEZ, CA

