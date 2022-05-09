MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday night house fire in Middle River.

The fire was reported at around 8 p.m. on May 8 in the 10800-block of Beckenham Street (21220).

Units arrived to find fire showing from the rear of an under-construction dwelling.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

Photo via WMVFC

The post House fire reported in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD .