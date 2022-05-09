ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

House fire reported in Middle River

By Chris Montcalmo
 5 days ago
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday night house fire in Middle River.

The fire was reported at around 8 p.m. on May 8 in the 10800-block of Beckenham Street (21220).

Units arrived to find fire showing from the rear of an under-construction dwelling.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Motorists should use caution in the area.

Photo via WMVFC

NottinghamMD.com

