New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Tests Positive for COVID-19

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has tested positive for COVID-19 .

She tweeted the news Sunday.

“Today I tested positive for COVID-19,” she posted. “Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.”

She ended with a reminder for folks to get their vaccines and boosters if they haven’t already.

“A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well,” she wrote.

On Tuesday, U.S. health officials restated their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, following a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.

A day later, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan warned against countries dropping all of their restrictions too quickly — as many in the West have done. He added that it’s too early to predict any seasonal patterns related to the virus, noting that there could be more variants.

