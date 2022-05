PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Everyone is seeing higher prices due to inflation but Phoenix is getting the worst of it. New numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Wednesday show the Valley of the Sun’s prices were 11% higher in April compared to April 2021. The Atlanta area was second at 10.8% with no other major cities in double digits. On the national level, the inflation rate was 8.3% in April, which is slightly lower compared to 8.5% in March. It was the first time inflation had slowed down since August.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO