New York City, NY

Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Strikes out 10 in no-decision

 5 days ago

Cole allowed a run on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 in 6.1 innings during the win over the Rangers in...

CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Implodes in loss

Kelly (0-1) allowed five earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out one across 0.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees. Kelly entered the game in the eighth inning with the score tied at seven. He retired the first two batters he faced but proceeded to walk the next three hitters, leading to his disastrous outing. Kelly has made two appearances since returning from a biceps injury, and he figures to maintain a high-leverage role in the White Sox bullpen despite this poor outing.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Robinson Canó, Padres reach agreement on contract days after Mets release

The San Diego Padres have reached an agreement with free-agent second baseman Robinson Canó, the team announced on Friday. Canó put pen to paper on a big-league pact, meaning he's been added to the Padres' active roster. In a corresponding move, San Diego demoted right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet to Triple-A. Lamet had appeared in 10 games this season, amassing a 9.72 ERA in 8 1/3 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Late addition to lineup

Walls was added to the Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays and will start at third base and bat ninth, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was originally absent from Friday's starting ninth, but Yandy Diaz was a late scratch due to an illness. Walls is 1-for-22 two walks, two runs, a stolen bases and nine strikeouts in his past seven contests.
TAMPA, FL
Gerrit Cole
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Not starting Friday

Bart is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Bart and Curt Casali have alternated turns behind the plate over the last six games. Casali will catch for Logan Webb on Friday, but Bart should return to the lineup Saturday if the pattern continues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Out of lineup

Tsutsugo will sit Friday against the Reds. Tsutsugo has been unable to recapture the form he showed down the stretch last season, as he's hitting .188/.303/.250 with just one home run through 25 games. He'll hit the bench against a righty (Tyler Mahle) for the second time in three games, with Michael Chavis taking over at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Dylan Bundy: Won't start Saturday

Bundy (illness) won't start Saturday against the Guardians, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Bundy cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, but manager Rocco Baldelli revealed Friday that the right-hander is still dealing with the effects of the virus. The Twins haven't yet indicated when Bundy will return to the mound or who will start Saturday's matchup.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Returns to Double-A

Rivero was optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Friday. The 23-year-old was promoted to the big club Monday and went 0-for-1 with a walk during his lone appearance. Rivero has a .275/.346/.522 slash line with three home runs and 12 RBI through 18 games with Northwest Arkansas this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers, drives in three

Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-7 victory versus the Dodgers. It was announced Thursday that Harper has a small tear in his UCL and won't be able to play the field for the foreseeable future, but the injury didn't seem to affect him at the plate Thursday. The veteran put the Phillies on the board with a solo shot to right field in the first inning and drove in two more runs before the contest was over. Harper has enjoyed a strong start to the month of May, slashing .325/.349/.725 with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and three stolen bases through 10 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Earns another call-up

Castro was recalled by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro spent a stretch of time in the majors in the second half of last season but largely failed to impress, hitting .198/.258/.395 in 31 games. He did hit the ball hard, posting a 10.2 percent barrel rate and homering five times, but he didn't hit it often, striking out 29.0 percent of the time. That latter number looks especially poor next to his 6.5 percent walk rate. Through 29 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he's hit .250/.397/.402, offsetting a still-elevated 26.7 percent strikeout rate with an excellent 17.2 percent walk rate. Contact and plate discipline look like they'll be the keys to whether or not he's given enough opportunities to let his power shine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Out six weeks with broken wrist

McCann underwent X-rays on Friday and was diagnosed with a fractured hamate in his left wrist which will require surgery. The 31-year-old was held out of the lineup Friday for the third straight game and will now be unavailable for the next six weeks. McCann has struggled early in the season with a .196/.266/.286 slash line, but losing his defensive prowess behind the plate is a significant blow for the Mets. Tomas Nido is poised to step in as New York's primary catcher while Patrick Mazeika was recalled to fill the No. 2 role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Brent Suter: Placed on paternity list

Suter was placed on the paternity list Friday. Suter has pitched in three of the Brewers' last four games, and he allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings. The southpaw will be away from the team for 1-to-3 days following the birth of his child, while Jandel Gustave was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to provide additional bullpen depth in Suter's absence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Dealing with hand laceration

Manager Brandon Hyde said Hays has a "pretty bad" laceration on the back of his left hand from being cleated in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays was examined after taking a cleat to the hand Thursday, but he was able to remain in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Two homers in win

Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, three RBI and a walk in a 12-0 win Tuesday over the Rays. Trout's big game may not receive that much attention as Reid Detmers upstaged him by throwing a no-hitter. Nonetheless, Trout homered off Corey Kluber in the second and added a two-run shot off outfielder Brett Phillips in the eighth. The three-time American League Most Valuable Player has homered in consecutive games and is the only qualified AL player sporting an OPS over 1.000 with a 1.183 mark. He has scored 25 runs in 27 games and is just eight away from 1,000 runs scored for his career.
ANAHEIM, CA

