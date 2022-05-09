Jamie Carragher admits Liverpool will find it 'tough' to win the Premier League title race... but claims Manchester City cannot be called a 'super club' until Pep Guardiola's side lift the Champions League

Liverpool face a stiff task to win the Premier League but are a bigger club than Manchester City because of their Champions League success, says Jamie Carragher.

Jurgen Klopp's contenders are three points and four goals behind City after their rivals at the top capitalised on their game in hand by beating Newcastle 5-0.

The resounding victory at the Etihad Stadium included two goals after the 90th minute, putting the reigning champions firmly on course to successfully defend their title with three league games remaining.

Jamie Carragher says Man City are not a 'giant' club because of their Champions League failure

Carragher watched Liverpool cede an opportunity to City by drawing 1-1 at home to Tottenham

Former Liverpool stalwart Carragher told Sky Sports: 'It will be tough for Liverpool now, especially with that goal difference – it was vital, City getting the two final goals.

'I'd pick the Champions League [over winning the Premier League]. I said that six weeks ago.

'How many leagues are there in Europe? Only one team can win the Champions League.

'You're not seen as a giant of a club until you win the Champions League. That's a fact.

Carragher won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, beating AC Milan on penalties

'In terms of Man City's owners and [manager] Pep Guardiola putting Man City up there to be one of those super clubs, you've got to win the Champions League.'

City travel to Wolves and West Ham and host Aston Villa in their remaining fixtures after being dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in extra time in the semi-finals.

Liverpool beat Villarreal in the final four, earning the chance to win their second Champions League title in four seasons when they face Madrid in the final on May 28.

Klopp led his team to the Carabao Cup and could still win a quadruple, with Chelsea awaiting them in the FA Cup final on May 14.

Perfectionist City boss Pep Guardiola has been frustrated by their Champions League failures

Former City defender Micah Richards expects Guardiola's side to win the Premier League and believes they can afford to 'stumble' during their run-in.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp also believes failing to match Manchester United's haul by winning their 20th top-flight crown would be a painful blow to his former club.

Redknapp said: 'Winning another title, getting closer to Man United – that would be so key.

'It would probably suit Man City to win the Champions League. But from where Liverpool have come from last season - when they only just got into the top four - to have had the season they've had... it's been a phenomenal season, no matter what happens from here.

After Real Madrid ended their European hopes, City bounced back by hammering Newcastle

'It's absolutely incredible to be playing in every single final, to be up against this City side who set such high standards.

'Man City have just fallen short in the Champions League but I look at that team and that manager and it's only a matter of time before they change that. It's been a phenomenal season for both clubs.'

City have never won the Champions League but were beaten by Chelsea in last season's final and have won the Premier League in three of the last four seasons, only being interrupted by Liverpool in 2020.

Carragher said: 'Manchester City's next two away games are not easy and they'll have done really well to get six points.

'If Man City win those two games, I'll take my hat off to them as they are not easy games.

'Halfway through the season, I don't think anyone thought Liverpool would be involved in the title race.

'Liverpool dropping points [at home to Tottenham on Saturday] is obviously disappointing – but if you look back at the whole season, they dropped too many points in the first half of the season.'

Liverpool visit Aston Villa and Southampton before hosting Wolves in their final game of the Premier League season.