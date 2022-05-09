ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinley County, NM

Dust Advisory issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan, Sandoval by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-08 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: McKinley; Rio Arriba; San Juan; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northern McKinley County in west...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howell, Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howell; Shannon; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WESTERN SHANNON...NORTHEASTERN HOWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Summersville to near Mountain View, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Current River State Park... Ozark National Scenic Riverways Mountain View... Birch Tree Summersville... Montier Teresita... Arroll Eunice... Alley Spring Hartshorn... Pine Crest Peace Valley HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for La Salle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Salle THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GRANT AND SOUTHERN LA SALLE PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
LA SALLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avoyelles, Evangeline, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Avoyelles; Evangeline; Rapides The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rapides Parish in central Louisiana Northeastern Evangeline Parish in central Louisiana Western Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Poland to near Bayou Chicot, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alexandria, Pineville, Bunkie, Cheneyville, Turkey Creek, Effie, Pine Prairie, Lecompte, Bayou Chicot, Echo, Indian Lake, Chicot State Park, Poland, Kolin, Centerpoint, Ruby and St. Landry. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 43 and 85. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: York A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern York County through 830 PM EDT At 802 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of York, or near Mcconnells, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include York, Sharon, Hickory Grove, Mcconnells, Smyrna and Bullock Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
YORK COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Wichita The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Clay County in northern Texas Southeastern Wichita County in northern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern Wichita Falls, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wichita Falls, Dean, Jolly, Sheppard AFB, Pleasant Valley and Cashion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 10:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 14:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Lee FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following counties, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 711 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and locally over 2 inches of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to locally 2 inches can be expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockford, Dixon, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Forreston, Durand, Leaf River, Grand Detour, Seward, Nelson, Woodland Shores, Adeline, Baileyville, Woosung and Harrison. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LEE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nolan, Runnels, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nolan; Runnels; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Nolan, southwestern Taylor and northern Runnels Counties through 800 PM CDT At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Happy Valley, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Winters, Wingate, Happy Valley, Bradshaw, Drasco, Pumphrey, Shep, Lake Winters Lake and Ovalo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell, Shannon, Texas by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Palm Beach County through 900 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Canal Point to near Loxahatchee NWR. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wellington, Pahokee, Lion Country Safari Park, Loxahatchee NWR, Loxahatchee Groves and The Acreage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY AND NORTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jonesburg, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Florence, Jonesburg, Bellflower and High Hill. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 175 and 183. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Irion, Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Irion; Schleicher; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Schleicher, southeastern Tom Green and east central Irion Counties through 800 PM CDT At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Knickerbocker, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Christoval, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Knickerbocker and Tankersley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
IRION COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marshall, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marshall and Deansville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Montgomery County in east central Missouri * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jonesburg and Bellflower. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catahoula, Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Concordia Parish in northeastern Louisiana Central Catahoula Parish in northeastern Louisiana * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frogmore, or near Ferriday, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near West Ferriday around 705 PM CDT. Ferriday and Frogmore around 710 PM CDT. Monterey around 740 PM CDT. Deer Park around 745 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ridgecrest. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fulton The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Fulton County in west central Illinois * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Avon and surrounding areas. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
FULTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Summerset to near Durand to near Pecatonica, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Durand around 750 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Shirland, Harrison and Lake Summerset. This includes...Winnebago County Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING Winds will continue to diminish this evening.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Steele The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota Northwestern Steele County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jessie, or 44 miles north of Valley City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aneta, Kloten and Logan Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stephenson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STEPHENSON COUNTY At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ridott, or 11 miles east of Freeport, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Davis, Rock City and Lake Summerset. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL

