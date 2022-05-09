Dust Advisory issued for McKinley, Rio Arriba, San Juan, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Palm Beach County through 900 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Canal Point to near Loxahatchee NWR. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wellington, Pahokee, Lion Country Safari Park, Loxahatchee NWR, Loxahatchee Groves and The Acreage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO