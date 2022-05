BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a room that should not be empty. Every morning, Amanda Rios would wake up and walk to this room in her home to wake her son up for school. “It’s where I feel closest to him,” the mother said, “I remember the morning I woke him up. I remember the exact position he was laying in. I remember exactly how he laid there. Now, I lay in that exact spot and hug the pillow exactly how he held it.”

