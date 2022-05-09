ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Al E. Gator shuts down I-49 southbound in La; sunbathes until arrested, police say

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

DESOTO PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) –A 10-13 ft. alligator shutdown I-49 in Desoto Parish.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Al E. Gator, 39 caused the closure when he crawled onto southbound I-49 near the Natchitoches line just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Deputies who arrived on scene said they tried convincing Gator that this was not the greatest place to sunbathe, but he/she did not cooperate, and stood in place.

After appearing to be under the influence of an illegal substance, deputies say K9 Rex was called upon to investigate, but swiftly declined to intervene.

Shortly afterwards, they say, the suspect fled on “feet” and was later located and detained at the scene in a nearby creek bed.

Gator, deputies say, was transported to the DeSoto Detention Center to be booked on charges of: obstruction of a public roadway, possession of schedule II (Meth) with Intent to distribute, aggravated flight from an officer, and terrorism.

No injuries were reported.

KLFY News 10

