1 injured after vehicle crashes into building, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Sunday evening after a vehicle crashed into an unoccupied building, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was sent at 6:51 p.m. to the crash in the area of Burcale Road and Riverside Drive. One person was taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

