ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Arson investigators were probing a fire Sunday inside the headquarters of anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, where someone had spray-painted a message outside the building.

Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday was suspicious in nature. No one was injured, and officials were still working to determine how much damage the fire caused.

It wasn’t immediately clear who vandalized the building, but the message “If abortions aren’t safe than you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RV9Ox_0fXGYGI500
    Damage is seen in the interior of Madison’s Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14psi9_0fXGYGI500
    Threatening graffiti which reads “A 1312” is seen on the exterior of Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZNaV_0fXGYGI500
    Threatening graffiti is seen on the exterior of Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis., on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jo8ZD_0fXGYGI500
    The Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wis. are seen on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Madison headquarters of the anti-abortion group was vandalized late Saturday or early Sunday, according to an official with the group. (Alex Shur/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

The president of the lobbying group, Julaine Appling, said she considers the fire a “direct threat against us” given that it happened just a few days after a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion was leaked suggesting the court may soon overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in this country. She said people could have been hurt if they had been working in the office at the time.

“This is the local manifestation of the anger and the lack of tolerance from the pro-abortion people toward those of us who are pro-life,” Appling said.

Wisconsin politicians, including Democratic Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, swiftly criticized the vandalism Sunday.

LIST: Companies covering abortion travel costs for employees

“This attack is abhorrent and should be condemned by all,” Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson also denounced the vandalism.

“I am committed to protecting women’s rights – but we must do it the right way,” Nelson said. “Violence and destruction are not the answer. I’m glad no one was hurt.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

3 kidnapping attempts targeted California baby, prosecutors say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Baby Brandon Cuellar has been targeted by kidnappers in three separate incidents, prosecutors in California said Thursday. Jose Ramon Portillo and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez staged multiple kidnapping attempts in San Jose, including one when Portillo posed as a fake child protective services worker who demanded to take custody of the baby, according to investigators.
SAN JOSE, CA
WREG

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WREG

West Memphis Police use prayer to promote unity

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Prayer change things. That’s the message from West Memphis Police after they hosted a city-wide unity prayer. With heads bowed and eyes closed, the city is turning to faith to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community. “We just want the people to understand that we are a God-fearing […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Call for help leads investigators to meth lab in Gibson County

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County man is facing charges after a call for help led investigators to a meth lab in his home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced. According to TBI, officers with the Medina Police Department were called to a home in the 100 block of Cool Springs Trail Thursday due to a […]
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Arson#Vandalism#Violent Crime#Ap#Wisconsin Family Action
WREG

Teenage murder suspect captured by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Jackson, Tennessee teenager has been captured after being wanted for a shooting that killed two teens in April. Jadan Bills, 19, of Jackson was captured Tuesday by US Marshals at a motel in Little Rock, Arkansas. Bills is accused of firing shots into a car at a busy Jackson intersection on […]
JACKSON, TN
WREG

My Thumb Life quizzing customers in Memphis

Calling an Uber in Memphis this week could have you going viral if Daniel Shachory picks you up. It all depends on what off-the-wall question Daniel asks you, and how creative your answer is. Daniel is traveling America, living and working out of his car, and documenting his encounters on social media. We had to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman convicted of shooting, killing boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman who shot her boyfriend during a confrontation in a gas station parking lot was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. The incident happened on August 22, 2020, at a gas station in the 3900 block of Rhodes Avenue near Getwell. Investigators say surveillance video […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Police: Shots fired outside Target in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are on the scene of a shooting outside a Target store in Olive Branch Friday afternoon. According to Olive Branch police, the incident started on Getwell between two groups. One of the people was a 17-year-old boy who attends DeSoto Central High School. Police say the group in the other car followed […]
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Drugs, guns found after bust at Ark. ‘drug house’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas says one man is facing numerous drug charges after a “drug house” was shut down. Officers with the sheriff’s office Street Crimes Unit, Drug Task Force and Probation/Parole unit conducted a search on a home on North Gosnell Street May 9. The Gosnell Police Department […]
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
WREG

One injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Thursday after being shot in Raleigh. The incident happened in the 3300 block of Bluemont Drive around 1 a.m. Police didn’t release many details but they did confirm one person was taken to Regional One. This is an ongoing investigation. WREG will update this page […]
RALEIGH, NC
WREG

Shelter emptied after former employee claims dogs would be euthanized

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.– Animal rescue groups descended on the Humboldt Animal Shelter Friday morning after a social media post from a former employee claimed all the dogs in the shelter were going to be euthanized. Riley Ferrell, who works at the Brownsville/Haywood County Animal Shelter, said what led to the shelter being emptied out so quickly […]
HUMBOLDT, TN
WREG

Multi-million-dollar justice complex unveiled in Ark.

PHILLIPS CO., Ark. — A major crime fighting tool unveiled Thursday in Phillips County, Arkansas, where the public gets its first look at a multi-agency and multi-million-dollar justice complex. Thursday was open house at the new Phillips County Justice Complex, a chance for the public to see what their votes and their tax dollars will […]
PHILLIPS COUNTY, AR
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in southeast Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in southeast Memphis, police say. Memphis Police responded to a crash at Shelby Drive and Hickory Hill around 11:33 p.m. Thursday. Two drivers were involved. According to police, the first driver was trying to turn left on Hickory Hill when he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy