Nebraska Drops Series to Last-Place Minnesota

Husker baseball is on the brink of missing the Big Ten tournament

Nebraska baseball's season is officially on life support after another series loss.

The Huskers (19-27, 7-11 Big Ten) won the Friday contest in dominant fashion 12-5, but then fell in extra innings Saturday 9-8 and limped out of the weekend with the 3-1 loss Sunday. Minnesota (14-31, 4-14 Big Ten) is in last place in the league and has won only one other series all season.

NU's victory in game one was dominant from start to finish.

The Huskers plated two runs in the first inning, then tacked on seven runs during the middle third of the game. Just for good measure, they added three more in the ninth.

Garrett Anglim led the way at the plate with three hits. Max Anderson slugged a three-run home run in the fourth inning.

On Saturday, Nebraska led 8-5 going into the bottom of the eighth inning. An error allowed the Gophers to push two runs across. In the ninth, Minnesota tied the game to force extras. Minnesota walked off the game in the 12th inning.

Anderson put together a three-hit day as NU knocked the ball around for 11 hits.

The series finale Sunday was as baffling a loss as Saturday's was frustrating.

Minnesota took the lead in the fourth before Nebraska tied it up in the fifth. The Gophers then added runs in both the seventh and eighth innings.

The baffling part of the game came as the Gophers went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Despite that, Minnesota took the series 2-1.

Nebraska remains outside the top eight in the league, which is what it takes to make the Big Ten Tournament. Currently in 10th, the Huskers head to Illinois next weekend.

Box scores

View the original article to see embedded media.