ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Drops Series to Last-Place Minnesota

By Kaleb Henry
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9TwP_0fXGYClB00

Husker baseball is on the brink of missing the Big Ten tournament

Nebraska baseball's season is officially on life support after another series loss.

The Huskers (19-27, 7-11 Big Ten) won the Friday contest in dominant fashion 12-5, but then fell in extra innings Saturday 9-8 and limped out of the weekend with the 3-1 loss Sunday. Minnesota (14-31, 4-14 Big Ten) is in last place in the league and has won only one other series all season.

NU's victory in game one was dominant from start to finish.

The Huskers plated two runs in the first inning, then tacked on seven runs during the middle third of the game. Just for good measure, they added three more in the ninth.

Garrett Anglim led the way at the plate with three hits. Max Anderson slugged a three-run home run in the fourth inning.

On Saturday, Nebraska led 8-5 going into the bottom of the eighth inning. An error allowed the Gophers to push two runs across. In the ninth, Minnesota tied the game to force extras. Minnesota walked off the game in the 12th inning.

Anderson put together a three-hit day as NU knocked the ball around for 11 hits.

The series finale Sunday was as baffling a loss as Saturday's was frustrating.

Minnesota took the lead in the fourth before Nebraska tied it up in the fifth. The Gophers then added runs in both the seventh and eighth innings.

The baffling part of the game came as the Gophers went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Despite that, Minnesota took the series 2-1.

Nebraska remains outside the top eight in the league, which is what it takes to make the Big Ten Tournament. Currently in 10th, the Huskers head to Illinois next weekend.

Box scores

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 1

Related
klkntv.com

Huskers advance to semifinals at Big Ten Tournament

EAST LANSING, Mich. (Nebraska Athletics) – The Nebraska softball team (38-14) advanced to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament after claiming a 3-1 victory over Penn State (32-22). Courtney Wallace (16-6) pitched the complete game for the Huskers and earned the win. Wallace held the Nittany Lions to...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
btpowerhouse.com

2023 Four-Star Pryce Sandfort to visit Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday

Early last month, the Nebraska Cornhuskers put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Fred Hoiberg and his staff decided to offer 2023 small forward prospect Pryce Sandfort. He will be making an official visit to Lincoln on Saturday. Sandfort comes out of Waukee, Iowa and is currently...
WAUKEE, IA
1011now.com

Huskers ready for Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska softball team is set to travel to East Lansing, Mich., for the Big Ten Tournament this week, May 11-14. The Huskers go in as a No. 2 seed, receiving a bye for the first round of the tournament. NU will take on the winner of Penn State and Indiana on Thursday, May 12 at 10 a.m. (CT). All tournament games will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and select Huskers Radio Network affiliates with the call from Nate Rohr.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Nebraska Senior Baseball Player Dismissed From Team

Senior reliever Tyler Martin has been dismissed by the Nebraska baseball program for violation of team rules, Cornhuskers coach Will Bolts says per team insider Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. No further detail was given on said violations. Martin made 20 appearances on the mound this season, notching 24...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#Series Finale#College Baseball#Nu
News Channel Nebraska

Woodhead, four others earn spots at final U.S. Open qualifying

OMAHA - Five golfers, including a former NFL running back, are advancing to U.S. Open final qualifying after a challenging local qualifying round at Omaha Country Club on Wednesday. North Platte native and 10-year NFL running back Danny Woodhead was among those finishing in the top five, giving himself an...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
AM 1390 KRFO

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
MINNESOTA STATE
klkntv.com

Photos: Severe storms roll through Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thunderstorms moved into eastern Nebraska on Thursday evening. Some had already caused severe damage in central Nebraska and were still strong as they got closer to Lincoln, with severe thunderstorm warnings being issued in Seward and York counties. Winds over 70 mph are also causing...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Ricketts allows casino gaming regulations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Allowing games of chance was on the ballot in 2020, and now Governor Ricketts has signed off on the regulations to open casino gambling in Nebraska. Lance Morgan with Ho-Chunk Inc. has been preparing for this moment since before the election victory 18 months ago. Morgan says they’re more than ready to go.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Dust Storms Come In With Gust Front

A wall of dust in south central Nebraska damages buildings and blows semis off I-80. The National Weather Service reported zero visibility for drivers on the interstate at both Aurora and York, and issued a "Dust Storm Warning" with winds up to 85 mile an hour. There are reports of...
NEBRASKA STATE
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
765
Followers
350
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy