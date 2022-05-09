Padres beat Marlins on Alfaro's pinch-hit walkoff homer

The Padres' offense hadn't scored a run in 20 consecutive innings, heading into the bottom of the 9th on Sunday afternoon against the Marlins. Joe Musgrove had thrown another quality start, but had not run support to show for it. But that all changed, when Jorge Alfaro hit a pinch-hit walkoff 3-run homer in the bottom of the 9th, to give the Padres a 3-2 win over the Marlins, and secure the series win. San Diego improved to 19-10 with the win. The Padres welcome the Cubs to town for a 3-game series beginning on Monday.