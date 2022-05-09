ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres beat Marlins on Alfaro's pinch-hit walkoff homer

97.3 The Fan
97.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B5HyZ_0fXGXrTP00

The Padres' offense hadn't scored a run in 20 consecutive innings, heading into the bottom of the 9th on Sunday afternoon against the Marlins. Joe Musgrove had thrown another quality start, but had not run support to show for it. But that all changed, when Jorge Alfaro hit a pinch-hit walkoff 3-run homer in the bottom of the 9th, to give the Padres a 3-2 win over the Marlins, and secure the series win. San Diego improved to 19-10 with the win. The Padres welcome the Cubs to town for a 3-game series beginning on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 The Fan

The Management Report: Mark Loretta

Mark Loretta joined Ben & Woods on a Friar Friday for “The Management Report”! Listen here as Mark tells us all about his new role in the Padres front office, his relationship with manager Bob Melvin, what his future plans might be, and MUCH more!
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 The Fan

Padres defeat Cubs 5-4

The Padres got back in the win column on Tuesday night after being shutout in 2 of their previous 3 games, beating the Cubs 5-4. Mike Clevinger made his 2nd start of the season, but wasn’t able to make it out of the 5th inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 The Fan

Padres sign 2B Robinson Cano

The Padres have announced the signing of 2B Robinson Cano, who was recently designated for assignment by the Mets. Cano slashed .195/.233/.268 with 1 home run and 3 RBIs in 12 games for the Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 The Fan

97.3 The Fan

San Diego, CA
408
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/973thefansd

Comments / 0

Community Policy