Deputies locate woman missing in Kershaw Co.

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old female in Sumter County has been reported as a runaway. Tempest Wilson was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a red hospital scrub top, a black jacket, and crocs Thursday. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office describes Wilson as a 5′1″ black female with black hair...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said deputies are investigating an Orangeburg carjacking caught on video on Wednesday. “Enough is enough, I’m tired of these jokers,” Sheriff Ravenell said. He continued, “If you’re seeing this, you may as well turn yourself in because we’re coming...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after two inmates were found dead Thursday afternoon at the detention center. According to the coroner, the inmates were found unresponsive in their housing unit and pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. They were identified as 36-year-old Allan Zack and 45-year-old Randy Broome.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says three employees, who worked at a state-operated facility for the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs in Summerville, have been arrested Thursday. Shaunta Bennett, 32, Freddie Lee Cunningham III, 22 and Nyosha Renee Young, 26, are charged...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says a missing Sumter woman was found safe. Imani Cox, 26, was reported missing Thursday but was found safe on Friday. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said they found Kyzier safely. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking the public for help in locating a missing child. RCSD said five-year-old Kyzier was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday. He was seen on a neighbor’s doorbell near his home on Brighton Hill Rd near Parklane Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said there is a reward being offered in an investigation in Sumter County. Marquez Tucker, 29, is wanted in relation to a shooting on May 3, 2022. Investigators from the Sumter County Sheriff’s (SCSO) Office said he is charged with five counts of Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle and Possession of a Weapon during a violent crime.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A body found in a wooded area in Rock Hill has been identified as William Erschen, 19, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The Coroner’s Office responded to Hathaway Drive in Rock Hill on May 8th to investigate a body found in a wooded area behind a home.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged with killing two South Carolina sisters 12 years ago but who disappeared out of the legal system after he was found incompetent to stand trial has been arrested in Colorado. Joseph Brand, 43, was arrested Thursday, according to attorney Lori Murray, who represents...
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County’s sheriff has called a news conference for Monday afternoon, his office says. Sheriff Carter Weaver is set to discuss “recent law enforcement activity within Georgetown County” at a 2 p.m. news conference at the Georgetown County Judicial Center, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing teenager. Maddison Barton was last seen on April 19, 2022. Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact their local law enforcement. More information about the case can be found at the link...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple groups called for answers and an independent investigation into a Sunday night crash involving a Charleston County deputy that left three Colleton County women dead. Activists from Stand As One, the Voice of Colleton, the S.C. Black Activist Coalition and the Phoenix Project held...
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A deputy in Louisiana is being credited with saving a young child who managed to lock himself in a hot car Friday. Deputy First Class D’wanya Black with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the call and assisted the boy’s parents in rescuing him from the car before he became overheated.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department announced the arrest of a suspect in a shooting Thursday evening. Matthew Byrd was arrested by investigators from CPD and from the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. The 32-year-old man is accused of shooting an acquaintance at Brennan Rd on...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Estelle Young is a fighter - in the best kind of way. From marching alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for civil rights to being the first black female captain of the Columbia Police Department, Young has spent her life fighting to create safe, equitable communities for all.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Authorities say one person has been wounded in an apartment shooting in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Columbia Police Department were called to the Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road after a reported shooting. According to the department's Twitter, a young...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence police are investigating a death at a Florence motel on South Irby Street. According to the report, at approximately 8:58 p.m. on 0Thursday, officers from the Florence Police Department responded to a room at 415 S. Irby Street, the Colonial Inn, regarding a person screaming for help.
Pelion, SC 05/12/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies have arrested a man overnight that they say shot a firearm into an occupied car during a domestic situation. Kwame Marquis McKnight, 32, is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. A spokesperson for the Department says that they have multiple pending charges against McKnight which includes three counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
(Kershaw County, SC)- SLED is investigating a suspended Kershaw County Sheriff's Deputy. A video circulating online shows a deputy hitting a suspect with a closed fist during an arrest. The Sheriff's Office suspended the deputy after seeing the video, and requested SLED to investigate the incident. The name of the...
Comments / 0