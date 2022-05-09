Deputies locate woman missing in Kershaw Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said there is a reward being offered in an investigation in Sumter County. Marquez Tucker, 29, is wanted in relation to a shooting on May 3, 2022. Investigators from the Sumter County Sheriff’s (SCSO) Office said he is charged with five counts of Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle and Possession of a Weapon during a violent crime.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO