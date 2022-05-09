ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘American Idol’: 2 Contestants Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Top 7 Performances

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNktr_0fXGXUMo00
Image Credit: ABC

Fritz Hager and Noah Thompson tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the May 8 episode of American Idol. Host Ryan Seacrest made the announcement at the beginning of the episode. He explained that Noah had started feeling ill earlier in the week and would be performing virtually from his hotel room. Fritz’s symptoms began closer to the live show, so his rehearsal footage had to be used for his two performances.

Noah and Fritz were in the top seven of the show’s 20th season. All seven artists had to perform twice during the Mother’s Day episode, which would end with two being eliminated and just five moving on. The first performances of the night were of a viral TikTok song, and the second was of a song dedicated to the singers’ moms.

All season long, Noah and Fritz have been winning over the judges and fans. They’ve been voted through by viewers week after week since the live shows began. The other five contestants left on the show are HunterGirl, Leah Marlene, Jay Copeland, Christian Guardino and Nicolina. All five were COVID-19 free and able to perform live as planned. The group was mentored by will.i.am this week.

Fritz chose to sing an original song for his viral TikTok track. Even though is was just rehearsal footage, he still impressed the judges with his performance. Fritz played the electric guitar while he sang with the band. Even though Fritz wasn’t there in person to see it, all three judges gave him a standing ovation. He video-called in and said he was feeling “good”, but ready to get back on the stage.

“I’m literally just laying in bed and sleeping,” Fritz laughed. “I’m literally just out cold all day.” Luckily, he seems to be on the mend, and if he’s voted through, he’ll hopefully be back onstage next week

Comments / 42

Related
Us Weekly

Everything the ‘American Idol’ Judges Have Said About Kenedi Anderson: From Crowning Her the ‘Biggest Star’ to Her ‘Heartbreaking’ Departure

Missing her — but moving forward. Ever since Kenedi Anderson wowed the American Idol judges with her audition, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie haven’t been able to hold back their emotions when it comes to the young singer — even after she abruptly left the competition show in April 2022. “For personal reasons, […]
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Will.i.am
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Biggest ‘American Idol’ Scandals and Controversies Through the Years

A golden ticket doesn’t mean an easy journey! Since American Idol premiered in June 2002, the show, its judges and contestants have become the subject of numerous scandals and controversies. Prior to the days of voting by app for your favorite contestant, fans reported an unfair voting system during season 1 of American Idol when […]
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion on verge of tears while sharing update on health difficulties

Celine Dion was close to tears in a new video shared on Friday, where she confirmed to her fans that she was unable to tour in Europe due to her ongoing health issues. Speaking to her fans, she said: "Hi everyone. Well, here we are again. I’m so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time. First, we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, and now it is my health issues that is causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately, we have to cancel some too.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Electric Guitar#Covid#Tiktok#Huntergirl#Nicolina
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday

Kelly Clarkson is reigning in a major milestone birthday, and she's seriously dressing the part! The star had a week full of celebrations featuring wild outfits and shocking surprises to commemorate her 40th birthday. In honor of the decade she was born, the 1980's, the talk show host dedicated each...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Derek Hough to Replace Ben Platt as ‘American Idol’ Disney Night Mentor

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough is the new mentor for American Idol Disney Night this Sunday. Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt was initially announced as the mentor, but he’s no longer able to appear. Hough will work with contestants from Disneyland. Derek Hough Announced as ‘American...
TV SHOWS
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
Outsider.com

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson Will Return to ‘American Idol’ Next Week

Former American Idol judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson will return to the show next Monday for a special reunion episode marking Season 20. The episode will also feature appearances by several other famous names from past seasons. Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson Return to ‘American Idol’. ABC shared photos...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy