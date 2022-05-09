ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arte Americas holds annual Mother’s Day brunch

By Nathalie Vera
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Mariachi, Mexican food, and margaritas –that’s how Arte Americas celebrated moms on Sunday.

“It’s an annual event, we’re 35 years old so we’ve been doing this for years,” said Vivian Velazco Paz, Arte Americas board president.

The brunch made a comeback after being celebrated online for the past two years due to covid.

“We’ve missed being together. Everyone who’s connected to Arte Americas is like family, and everyone who visits is treated like family,” said Velazco.

“The mothers, it’s like we’re an unspoken sisterhood, comadres , just know that we have been blessed,” shared Diana Rodriguez, who was selected as Arte Americas’ Mom of the Year.

“I’m grateful for the honor of having been chosen, but we have so many moms sitting here…being celebrated as well,” said Rodriguez.

The event also included a silent auction.

“We have a lot of beautiful items in our silent auction so that people can purchase and give them to their mothers on Mexican Mother’s Day (May 10th).”

Items included special gift boxes from artisans in Mexico and local businesses. Proceeds help Arte Americas match a $20,000 dollar grant to hire a full-time education and outreach coordinator.

Event organizers say this helps their mission as a Latino cultural arts center in downtown Fresno.

ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

