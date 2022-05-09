ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrou, Perron help Blues beat Wild 5-2 to even series

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jordan Kyrou and David Perron each scored twice, Jordan Binnington made 28 saves in his first start this postseason and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 to even the best-of-seven Western Conference series at 2-2.

Ryan O’Reilly added a goal and two assists, and Perron also had an assist for St. Louis. Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves. Game 5 is Tuesday night at St. Paul, Minnesota, before returning to St. Louis for Game 6 on Thursday.

