Baltimore, MD

Victim Pulled From Baltimore House Fire: Officials

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago

A Baltimore firefighter was injured and a person was rescued from a house fire Mother's Day, fire officials said.

Developing and unconfirmed reports say one person was found dead and several were injured in the blaze at a home on the 300 block of Furrow Street Sunday evening.

Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark said only that one person was pulled from the home. The victim's condition was not immediately clear.

The fire had been contained as of 8 p.m., the chief said, and the cause was under investigation.

Daily Voice

$10k Reward Offered In April 2021 Arson Investigation In Montgomery County

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information in an arson investigation that occurred in Montgomery County in 2021, authorities say. Units arrived to a single-family dwelling with heavy fire conditions throughout the residence located on Marquis Drive around 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Officials say the fire was intentionally set.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man, pregnant woman fatally shot in east Baltimore

A man and a pregnant woman were shot and killed Thursday night in east Baltimore. City police said the victims were sitting in a car in the 300 block of East 23rd Street when another car with two people inside pulled up beside them and opened fire. Both victims were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where the man died, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
